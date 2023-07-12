Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Robert McNair, $155; Caleb M. Barnhart, $103; Sachelle Kenzie, $15
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
James H. Bunker, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, $770; Dana Ramos, fleeing or attempting to elude the police, $220; Laura M. Scott, failure to appear for must appear offenses, jail 30 days, 23 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $595; Scott, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $595; Scott, compulsory auto insurance - 1st offense, $595; Scott, driving while license suspended - 2nd + offense, jail 30 days, 23 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $70; Scott, compulsory auto insurance, $70; Amelia L. Miller, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense, jail 45 days, 43 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $970; Karl S. Hanson, interference with peace officer, jail 58 days, 56 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Ralph Saffles, Cleveland, Tenn., $15; Neil Franklin, Millersville, Pa., $120; Tengyuan Yang, State College, Pa., $160; John Armstrong, Burleson, Texas, $105; Walter Kosiak, Kokomo, Ind., $15; Richard Garman, Hoquiam, Wash., $195; Ryan Richterkessing, Old Monroe, Mo., $65; Johnathan Huemer, Riverton, $103; Jodi Walters, Avon, Ohio, $145; Bryan Ballestero, Vail. Ariz., $105; Jason P. Downs, Billings, $135; Bruno Soares, Newark, N.J., $115; Bryan Koepp, Loveland, Colo., $103; Mark Niebler, Waukesha, Wis., $120; Taryn Neameyer, Billings, $15; Nathan Emmett, Powell, $103; Heather Wolf, Elk Mound, Wis., $120; Anita Hansen, Aurora, Neb., $103; Michael Beemsterboer, Normal, Ill., $112; Nancy P. Dearcorn, Dayton, Wyo., $105; Dylan Vasquez, Hernandez, N.M., $160; Weldon E. Haynes, Powell, $65; Elizabeth Plahn, Saint Cloud, Minn., $65; Angela Bissett, Buffalo, $15; Mark Brodbeck, Lanesville, Ind., $103; Leslie Nicolene Crum, Meeteetse, $130; Laurel Hansen, Aurora, Neb., $65; Richard Braudrick, Caddo, Okla., $120; Matthew Long, McMinnville, Ore., $103; Hunter Hasskamp, Laramie, $115; Melinda Jo Thome, Woodinville, Wash., $165; Jessica J. Pakogtas, Spokane, Wash., $160; Samuel Schomberg, Lone Tree, Colo, $15; Sungmin Bae, Niagara Falls, Ontario, $205; Bianca Rodriguez, Granby, Colo., $105; Denise Santos, Lovell, $130
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Rachel Krayniak, Powell, valid driver’s license, $150; Charles E. Fisher, Helena, Mont., permits for daily use, $85; David D. Koziol, Powell, breach of peace, $320; Dustin R. Fry, Powell, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, jail 60 days, 59 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $720; Darron N. Monroe, Casper, valid driver’s license, $140; Monroe, expired temporary license, $140; Monroe, compulsory auto insurance - 1st offense, $560; Lucila A. Abarca, Powell, possession of controlled substance, jail 30 days, $270; Devin Allen Byram, Welsh, La., permits for daily use, $85; Brock Goodrick, Spring, Texas, permits daily use, $85; Gaurav Patel, Marcy, N.Y., stop sign, $140; Nikole Ann Kelly, Powell, theft under $1000, jail 45 days, 45 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $296 in restitution, $520; Kaycee Monnens, Meeteetse, valid driver’s license, $140; Kathryn Mickelson, Lovell, operating motor vehicle with unsafe tread, $90; Loraine Clifford, Red Lodge, no passing zones, $140;
