Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Bryan Sitka, $130.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Gates David Woodring, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Parker J. Luthy, violating chapter 23 regulations governing uses of lands and waters by Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, $250; Casey M. Stroble, violating chapter 23 regulations governing uses of lands and waters by Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, $250.

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Thomas M. Gill, Powell, $103; Chad Michael Hill, Powell, $195; Galen Allen Stingley, Powell, $15.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Austin L. Perry, Powell, Under 21 year old with measurable BAC in body, jail 5 days, 5 suspended, 6 months probation, $370.

