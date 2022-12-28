Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Bryan Sitka, $130.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Gates David Woodring, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Parker J. Luthy, violating chapter 23 regulations governing uses of lands and waters by Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, $250; Casey M. Stroble, violating chapter 23 regulations governing uses of lands and waters by Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, $250.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Thomas M. Gill, Powell, $103; Chad Michael Hill, Powell, $195; Galen Allen Stingley, Powell, $15.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Austin L. Perry, Powell, Under 21 year old with measurable BAC in body, jail 5 days, 5 suspended, 6 months probation, $370.
