Recent marriage licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Jeffery G. Reed, 26, of Sulphur, La., and Jacqueline K. Maggio, 29, of Nederland, Texas.
Garrett M. Sheldon, 33, and Kara S. Peterson, 35, both of Powell.
Gavin A. Cumber, 26, and Katlyn J. Stringari, 26, both of Shepherd, Mont.
Philip T. Smith, 26, and Amanda L. Glasgow, 34, both of Fort Morgan, Colo.
Brett D. Pauly, 32, and Hanna D. Stanley, 26, both of Ellsworth, Wis.
Benjamin B. Northrup, 26, and Rachel L. Nixon, 25, both of Laramie.
Erin M. Krausman, 22, and Ricky S. Cates, 27, both of Powell.
Raymond E. Austin, 37, and Renee B. Williamson, 36, both of Powell.
John R. Crimmins, 60 and Kimberlee M. Menges, 55, both of Slinger, Wis.
Daniel L. Stoltzfus, 28, and Brooke N. Stoltzfus, 28, both of Smoketown, Pa.
Holden G. Wilson, 20, and Ashlyn J. Aguirre, 19, both of Powell.
Joshua D. Thomas, 24, and Denise E. Brinkley, 33, both of Fort Branch, Ind.
Chandler K. Stanton, 21, of Beggs, Okla., and Shelby R. Caldwell, 18, of Mounds, Okla.
Ian M. Crawford, 21, and Jenna L. Slikker, 20, both of Cody.
Samuel E. Werner, 30, and Kristina A. Mazurenko, 28, both of Cody.
Tanner M. Trujillo, 20, of Burlington and Emily C. Burrell, 20, of Cody.
Ryan A. Moody, 31, and Shelby E. Plewa, 28, both of Lovell.
Ted N. Seckinger, 51, and Patricia S. Anderson, 57, both of Cody.
