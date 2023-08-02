Gaines Phillips Gogan was born July 24, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Brianne Phillips and Jacob Gogan of Powell.
He weighed 8 lbs 7 ozs.
Grandparents are Allen and Annette Phillips and Matthew and Kimberly Gogan.
Aurelia Joyce Cichosz was born July 27, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Sheena and Matthew Cichosz of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs 6 ozs.
Aurelia joins one sibling: Dominic, 2.
Grandparents are Terry and Joyce Hettick and Robert and Marcia Cichosz.
Brooke Lorainne Collier was born July 25, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare.
She weighed 7 lbs 12.9 ozs. and was 20.5 inches long.
