Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Emmy Bower, $215; Luis Martinez, $130; Jessica Gayman, $135; Levi Howes, $135; Cameron Boni, $190; Michael Neville, $103; Michelle Carrasquillo, $130; Leslie Pederson, $103; Tracy Lock, $120; Shannun Spomer, $205; Larry Hedderman, $140.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Emmy Bower, illegal passing, $90; Francis Cocchia, failure to stop at a stop sign, $140; William Nelson, under 21 years old consuming alcohol, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; Parker Call, failure to signal, $100; Marina Blount, theft under $1,000, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $352.82; Kyle Henke, theft under $1,000, jail 60 days, 55 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $399.06; Charlotte Nasdeo, no seat belt, $25; Rodney Hall, fishing with two or more rods or poles, $100; Justice Anderson, fraud by check under $1,000, jail 90 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520; Ezekiel Osterkorn, invalid driver’s license, $140; Jayson Ellis, failure to drive in a single lane, $100; Shannun Spomer, no seat belt, $25; Brian Ward, driving under the influence of alcohol- 2nd offense in 10 years, jail 180 days, 145 suspended, 2 years unsupervised probation, $1,020; Ward, driving under the influence of alcohol – 2nd offense in 10 years, jail 180 days, 145 suspended, 2 years unsupervised probation, $1,120.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Brandon Preator, Burlington, $103; Yiye Lin, Los Angeles, $175; Morgan Lafferty, Berlin, N.J., $101; Sally Miller, Wittman, Ariz., $125; John Gardner, Concord, Mass., $130; Pamela Bradford, Bakersfield, Calif., $133; Jeffrey Friedman, $130; Vanessa Sumison, Vernal, Utah, $135; Venkata Alapati, Blaine, Minn., $120; Alexandra Larson, Queen Creek, Ariz., $133; Steven Millikan, Westfield, Mass., $130; Gerald Houchins, Cape Girardeau, Mo., $145; Sarah Jones, Twin Falls, Idaho, $130; Christian Lopez, Miami, $185; Marie Frick, Laramie, $105; Angelo Pallock, Wheeling, Ill., $150; Kelly Weatherford, West Monroe, La., $130; Matthew Aley, Billings, $130; Brandon Kays, Crestline, Calif., $395; Parya Nickbeen, Albuquerque, N.M., $97; Melissa Baker, Winchester, Ky., $155; Kayla Symons, Enon Valley, Pa., $185; Gary Karagodsky, Portland, Ore., $105; Elliott Viray, Saint Cloud, Fla., $130; Raymond Karlheim, Baden, Pa., $105; Kelly Simonson, Walnut Creek, Calif., $160; Gary Anderson, Shakopee, Minn., $65; Ladd Soldat, Valley View, Ohio, $103; Chance Olson, Denver, $125; Christopher Rodwick, Kalispell, Mont., $260; Jessica Rieck, Basin, $125; Eddie Boyles, Greybull, $25; Tim Barrus, Worland, $125; Casyn Ballenger, Dublin, Texas, $133; Joseph Halcott, Santee, Calif., $133; Joseph Beal, Mesquite, Nevada, $140; Veronica Peck, Billings, $145; Eric Arseneau, Mishawaka, Ind., $15; Brittany Stains, Loveland, Colo., $120; Isaac Johnson, Decatur, Ill., $135; Gaston Bourg, Kenner, La., $103.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Joseph Thompson, Lovell, invalid docs, $140; Eddie Boyles, Greybull, no seat belt, $25; Skyler Bradbury, Farmington, Utah, $140.
