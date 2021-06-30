Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Kyle Espinoza, 22, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, June 24
Drewe Metzler, 30, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, June 25
Carson Field, 22, driving under the influence of alcohol (Wyoming Highway Patrol arrest), June 26
Kelsey Washington 31, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, June 26
Sean Winters, 40, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, June 26
William Carroll, 22, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, June 29
Disturbance
Loud music reported on Marquette Drive in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 11:35 a.m. June 22.
Man and woman were arguing on US 14-16-20 East and the man threw the woman in the street, 6:40 p.m. June 26.
Traffic
Cow in the road above the county shop on Lane 9 and west of Road 14 in Powell, 1:55 a.m., June 20.
Two large rocks in the road on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 3:55 p.m. June 20.
Small brown and black pony on the side of Lane 11 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate as of 11:55 p.m. June 20.
Eight cows on the road near the intersection of Lane 5 and Road 10 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 9:15 p.m. June 21.
Black and red truck abandoned on Big Horn Avenue since last fall. Deputies provided assistance at 9:55 a.m. June 23.
Flatbed truck hauling a load of unsecured gravel from railroad tracks to caller’s location on County Road 2AB in Cody. Deputies issued the driver a citation at 2:50 p.m. June 23.
Vehicle abandoned on C Street in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 6:35 p.m. June 23.
Horse out on Lane 11 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 9:20 p.m. June 23.
Man lying in some sagebrush near the road on County Road 3EX in Cody. Officers provided assistance at 1:25 p.m. June 25.
Multiple cows on the north side of Lane 9 between Road 14 and Road 15 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:25 p.m. June 25.
Motor vehicle crash on County Road 6EH in Cody with no blockage or injuries, 6:40 p.m. June 26.
Other
Property and trash found in the Badger Basin on WYO 294 in Powell, 3:10 p.m. June 20.
Someone stole a caller’s alien from County Road 6CU in Cody at 6:50 a.m. June 21.
Neighbor won’t keep chickens out of a yard on Meadow Road in Powell. Deputies were unable to assist at 9:35 a.m. June 21.
A building was reported burglarized off WYO 114 in Powell, 11:20 a.m. June 21.
Telephone harassment occurred on Ridge Road in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 1:25 p.m. June 21.
Man and woman reported smoking some type of drug with an infant on County Road 7RP in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 8 p.m. June 21.
Building burglarized on WYO 295 in Powell, 12:50 p.m. June 22.
Neighbor’s dog got in with the sheep again on Lane 8 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 9:25 p.m. June 22.
Black and white sheltie dog seen with no collar on Roney Avenue in Powell, 10:15 p.m. June 22.
Assault occurred at the Park County Detention Center on River View Drive in Cody at 11:55 p.m. June 23.
Neighbor causing harassment issues on Saddle String Drive in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:50 a.m. June 23.
Property taken from a building on North Ridge Drive in Cody at 10:50 a.m. June 23.
Caller is having problems with the neighbor’s dog on Meadow Drive in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at noon June 23.
Wallet found near the intersection of Lane 17 and US 14A in Cody at 12:55 p.m. June 23.
Search and Rescue assisted Big Horn SAR with a horseback incident, 4:20 p.m. June 23.
Black horse lost from Road 19 in Powell, 8:10 p.m. June 23.
Resident on County Road 3EX in Cody was scammed, 11:35 a.m. June 24.
Mail was stolen sometime in the last five weeks on County Road 6WX in Cody, 3:50 p.m. June 24.
Lane 10 in Powell resident was scammed online, 7:50 a.m. June 25.
Possible domestic situation on WYO 120 North in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:45 p.m. June 25.
Park Drive in Cody caller said their neighbor is harassing them, 8:35 p.m. June 26.
Missing juvenile located on Meadow Road in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 10:15 p.m. June 26.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Billy Wright, 63, public intoxication and probation violation, June 23
Britt Dohse, 21, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, no registration, June 26
Luis Hernandez, 29, driving under the influence of alcohol- 2nd offense, careless driving, June 27
Jessica Find, 22, public intoxication
Brenda Roemmich, 48, probation violation, June 28
Disturbance
Man slamming his child down in a booth at Millstone Brewery on Sheridan Avenue and disturbing other customers. Officers provided assistance at 6 p.m. June 22.
Children and adults heard yelling, screaming, banging at residence on Public Street for the last hour. Officers provided assistance at 5:50 p.m. June 23.
Dogs heard barking from the US Bank parking lot on Beck Avenue. Officers were unable to assist at 5:45 p.m. June 24.
Dog has been barking in the Cougar Avenue area for the past 20 minutes, 9:40 p.m. June 25.
Woman in grey top, medium length black hair, long red and white earrings, is refusing to leave the Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:10 a.m. June 26.
Man at City Park on Sheridan Avenue yelling at caller and his own children, now leaving on foot in an unknown direction. Officers provided assistance at 3:20 p.m. June 26.
Children lighting off fireworks and scaring the caller’s dogs at Cody High School on 10th Street. Officers were unable to locate at 10:25 p.m. June 26.
Dog barking the last half hour in the alley behind Cougar Avenue, 9:30 p.m. June 27.
Medium-sized short haired brown dog at large on Carter Avenue, barking at the caller. Police issued a citation at 10 a.m. June 28.
Dog started barking about 30 minutes ago on Glen Avenue. A warning was issued at 9:40 p.m. June 28.
Traffic
Silver pickup truck broke down in the lane of travel on Big Horn Avenue in front of Fremont Motors. Officers were unable to locate at 10:55 a.m. June 22.
Motor vehicle crash involving a two-car rear end collision. There were no injuries but officers issued a warning, 11 a.m. June 22.
Vehicle on Outlook Court has open door. Officers provided assistance at 1:20 a.m. June 23.
Cat ran in front of patrol car on Big Horn Avenue at 9:25 a.m. June 23. Officers provided assistance.
Neighbors left a threatening note on parked property at First Baptist Church on Gerrans Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:05 a.m. June 23.
Two-car fender bender at the Best Western Ivy Inn on Eighth Street causing minor damage. Both drivers were warned for improper backing at 12:55 p.m. June 23.
Vehicle hit while in the Walmart parking a couple days ago. Reported at 3:10 p.m. June 23.
Grey colored horse on the road near the intersection of Cooper Lane West and E Avenue. Officers were unable to locate at 6:30 p.m. June 23.
Vehicle parked facing the wrong direction at the Friends of the Buffalo Bill Dam Center on Sheridan Avenue. A warning was issued at 8:20 a.m. June 24.
Vehicle stickered for illegal parking on 23rd Street, 11:40 a.m. June 24.
Woman said her vehicle was hit in the Walmart parking lot and she has some questions. Police were unable to assist at 5:10 p.m. June 24.
Two-vehicle crash at Sunlight Martial Arts on Sheridan Avenue with no injuries or hazards. The vehicles are pulled over near Pinnacle Bank as of 5:35 p.m. June 24.
Hit and run crash at Walmart. Witness saw a burgundy GMC Yukon leaving the scene, 9:15 p.m. June 24.
Funeral escort requested from Presbyterian Church on 23rd Street to old Riverside Cemetery at 9:40 a.m. June 24.
A funeral escort requested from St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on 23rd Street to old Riverside Cemetery at 3:10 p.m. June 24.
Two children about 10 years old standing in traffic near 29th Street and Sheridan Avenue with a sign for their lemonade stand. Officers provided assistance at 11:25 a.m. June 24.
Young man on a very low bike in traffic near the intersection of 23rd Street and Stampede Avenue, difficult for drivers to see. Officers were unable to assist at 2:55 p.m. June 24.
Deer hit and has broken legs, but is still alive on Big Horn Avenue, 5:35 p.m. June 24.
Motor vehicle crash involving a black sedan next to the employee of the month parking at the Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 6:40 a.m. June 26.
Black Chevy Suburban all over the road headed into Cody from the North Fork near the Stampede Rodeo Grounds on West Yellowstone Avenue. Officers were unable to locate at 7:20 p.m. June 26.
Black Dodge truck with chrome strip was speeding on Alger Avenue near 12th Street. Officers were unable to locate at 1:25 p.m. June 28.
Two-vehicle crash at Walgreens on Sheridan Avenue with no injuries or hazards. Both parties are waiting in front of the propane tanks at 3:45 p.m. June 28.
Other
Someone is sleeping in their car in the parking lot at Canyon Therapy on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 7:10 a.m. June 22..
Caller smelled marijuana coming from a grey Mazda at Eagle Towing on Blackburn Avenue,occupied by three women and one man, now headed towards City Park. Officers were unable to assist at 10:25 a.m. June 22.
A large white dog charged a man’s wife at Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue. The family is safe but the dog is still at large. Officers were unable to locate the dog at 2:40 p.m. June 22.
Caller’s bag didn’t make it back from Denver at Yellowstone Regional Airport on Roger Sedam Drive and they were told by the airline to file a police report. Officers provided assistance at 4:10 p.m. June 22.
Caller from Cody School District on Cody Avenue would like to speak to an officer regarding a violation of contract. Officers provided assistance at 4:40 p.m. June 22.
Man covered with tattoos and possessing a dog has been panhandling for a couple hours at the Good2Go gas station on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:05 p.m. June 22.
Stray cat brought in near the intersection of 15th Street and Beck Avenue, 12:45 p.m. June 23.
An 11-year old girl left a residence on Kenmar Street on foot. Officers provided assistance at 2 p.m. June 23.
Nuisance complaint filed on Platinum Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 2:05 p.m. June 23.
Homeless man with white hair, wearing jeans and carrying a garbage bag has been asked to leave the property of Y-Tex on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 2:55 p.m. June 23.
Canyon View Court woman believes her identity is being stolen by a man. Officers provided assistance at 5 p.m. June 23.
Chihuahua dog running at large near the intersection of 33rd Street and Big Horn Avenue. The dog was gone upon police arrival at 9:40 a.m. June 24.
Yardwater violation reported on Newton Avenue, 2:25 p.m. June 24.
White Chevy 2500 parked on the sidewalk on the 11th Street side of Millstone Brewery. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 2:50 p.m. June 24.
Woman said a dog charged her at the Cedar Bluff Apartments on Cougar Avenue and now her back is hurting. Officers were unable to assist at 6:50 p.m. June 24.
Man on 20th Street said his wife has been hitting him but he does not want to press charges. Officers provided assistance at 9:40 p.m. June 24.
Small brown and white dog running around the Wendy’s parking lot on Sheridan Avenue. The dog was gone upon police arrival at 8:05 a.m. June 25.
Firearm left in a room at The Cody on West Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:05 a.m. June 24.
Wallet found at CarQuest on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:10 p.m. June 24.
Black and white cattle dog at large near the intersection of Mountain View Drive and 29th Street. Officers were unable to assist at 12:55 p.m. June 25.
Bi-fold wallet found with money and millitary ID at Abbey Carpet on Yellowstone Avenue, 3:20 p.m. June 25.
Multiple people are letting their dogs run loose at Dacken Park on 22nd Street. The dogs were gone upon police arrival at 6:20 p.m. June 25.
Man thinks he was drugged and had his wallet taken. He is at the Ponderosa Campground on Eighth Street in a green and white tent with three chairs out front in the middle of the tent area, 7:40 a.m. June 26.
Key turned into the Cody Law Enforcement Center that was found at Cody City Hall on Rumsey Avenue, 12:15 p.m. June 26.
Green Acres Mobile Home Park resident on Rocky Road received a harassing letter from a former co-worker at Walmart. Officers provided assistance at 3:10 p.m. June 27.
Intoxicated man passed out in the alley behind Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue, wearing a white t-shirt, baseball cap, beard, and longer hair in a pony tail. Officers provided assistance at 10:10 p.m. June 27.
Patient just left West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue with an IV still in their arm around 10 minutes ago. They got in a green SUV and went east on Sheridan. Officers were unable to locate at 3:30 a.m. June 28.
Caller on 23rd Street received an email link and is now out of money. Officers provided assistance at 12 p.m. June 28.
Woman at Cody Cartridge and Carry on Yellowstone Avenue needs to speak with an officer about a gun she purchased through a gun broker and paid for through Venmo, which she still has not received, 12:20 p.m. June 28.
Dead animal at Chadwick Vet Hospital on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:25 p.m. June 28.
Caller’s daughter lost her phone. They tracked it down and it is in either storage unit six or seven on Cowgill Road according to the Find My Phone app, 1:55 p.m. June 28.
Caller was verbally harassed by her ex’s father but the parties have now separated. Officers provided assistance at 3:25 p.m. June 28.
Black chicken in caller’s yard on Red Butte Avenue, 5:20 p.m. June 28.
Caller was scammed out of $900 on Ishawooa Trail Avenue. Officers were unable to assist at 6:15 p.m. June 28.
Pink iPhone with clear, flower case with a black leather flower and ring on the back found on Bleistein Avenue, 6:20 p.m. June 28.
