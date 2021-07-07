Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Kai Chi Lui, speeding, $109, $10; Katherine Rhodes, no valid or expired registration, $100; Megan McCann, speeding, $125; Devon Michael Tuttle, no valid drivers license, crash, $150, $10; Tuttle, improper backing, crash, $200; Terran Stanger, speeding, $106.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael Todd Megerth, furnishing alcohol to a minor, $750, $10; Rachel Walker, furnishing alcohol to a minor, $750, $10; Stetson Brunko, selling tobacco to a minor, $300, $10; Makenzie Louise Colling, furnishing alcohol to a minor, $750, $10; Jennifer Dobbins, furnishing alcohol to a minor, $750, $10; Zane Tuttle, disorderly conduct, $310; Eyad Joseph, furnishing alcohol to a minor, failure to appear, bench warrant for failure to appear.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Gregory Habben, Eau Claire, Wis., speeding, $100; Thomas Bercher Jr., Shell, speeding, $103; Kevin Kennedy, Wauwatosa, Wis., speeding, $112; Karyn Louise Anderson, Reno, Nev., failure to yield, stop at stop sign, crash, $210; Kevin McCarty, Aledo, Texas, speeding, $134; McCarty, speeding, $100; Sarah Kim, Las Vegas, Nevada, speeding, $115; Anna Schwartz, Ann Arbor, Mich., speeding, $109; Mabel Gamino-Barrios, Redondo Beach, Calif., $122.
