Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Bryan Nicholas Floyd, 29, warrant, Dec. 2.
Terry Dean Rekdal, 74, warrant, probation revocation, Dec. 2.
Brett Alan Atkinson, 42, warrant, Dec. 2.
Jose De La Cruz Torres Guerra, 41, warrant, Dec. 5.
Traffic
Caller on Stampede Avenue/17th Street said there is a truck with its lights on parked in the middle of the intersection with no one around. Deputy provided assistance, 5:50 p.m., Nov. 29.
Caller on County Road 8VE said there is a herd of black cows on the road, 5:56 p.m., Nov. 29.
Other
Caller on Highway 120 S/WYO 290 said they think there is a malnourished animal in the area. Deputy provided assistance, 3 p.m., Nov. 27.
Caller on Sunburst Drive said a person is yelling for help, 4:38 p.m., Nov. 28.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W said hunters were shooting in the direction of the caller, 7:41 a.m., Nov. 30.
Caller on Lane 10 said they have cows in the driveway, 4:53 p.m., Dec. 2.
Physical altercation reported on Road 5N. Deputy provided assistance, 12:44 a.m., Dec. 3.
Caller on Moonlite Drive said there was a vehicle parked on their property last night, behind the house, hidden from view. Deputy provided assistance, 8:49 a.m., Dec. 3.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Joshua Grisham, 45, warrant, Nov. 30.
Bryan Floyd, 29, DUI of controlled substance, failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to maintain lane, Dec. 1.
Sarah Glumac, 46, warrant, possession of controlled substance, Dec. 1.
Joseph Wooden, 22, warrant, Dec. 2.
Joshua Grisham, 45, probation violation, interference with peace officer, Dec. 2.
Disturbance
Caller on 11th St. said neighbor’s dog is barking and has been outside, caller concerned about the weather. Officer provided assistance, 4:46 p.m. Nov. 29.
Traffic
Caller on 8th Street said the listed vehicle ran a red light and almost hit them, 1:01 p.m., Nov. 29.
Caller on Stampede Avenue/17th Street reported a mail truck with its lights on was parked in the middle of the intersection with no one around. Officer provided assistance, 5:50 p.m., Nov. 29.
REDDI report on Roger Sedam Drive, a small silver car swerving all over the road. Officer provided assistance, 7:22 p.m. Dec. 2.
REDDI report on Yellowstone Avenue. Caller says there is a white Toyota Highlander that is being driven by a female who the caller believes is intoxicated. Officer unable to locate 8:43 p.m. Dec. 4.
Other
Caller on Red Butte Avenue reported a deer stuck in the fence. Officer provided assistance, 7:14 a.m., Nov. 29.
Report on Sheridan Avenue of a male subject in between the bar and lounge threatening to shoot up the place but had no visible weapons. Officer provided assistance, 3:52 p.m., Nov. 30.
Caller on 29th Street reported ongoing issues with her neighbor looking in her window. Officer provided assistance, 7:38 a.m., Dec. 1.
Caller on Stampede Avenue requested assistance in searching 2 vehicles. Officer provided assistance, 1:05 p.m, Dec. 2.
Caller on Roger Sedam Drive said a rental car was turned in that had a duffel bag full of coffee in it, 2:20 p.m., Dec. 2.
Caller on Canyon Avenue said that while she was lying in bed, she believed someone was trying to open her front door. She said she did not get out of bed to check if anyone was around her neighborhood. Officer provided assistance, 6:27 a.m., Dec. 4.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue says a front door is wide open and does not appear to be anyone around, stated it seemed “odd.” Officer provided assistance, 9:00 a.m. Dec. 4.
Caller on D Avenue/A Street reported that a corgi with a pink collar and a collie with a black collar had icy paws and did not know who the owners were, 9:07 a.m., Dec. 4.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said she believes her neighbor stole her phone. Officer provided assistance, 5:43 p.m., Dec. 4.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a male holding a sign saying family in need. Officer provided assistance, 2:15 p.m., Dec. 5.
Caller on Roger Sedam Drive said they needed an officer to assist with a runaway from their county. Officer provided assistance, 3:42 p.m., Dec. 5.
Caller requesting welfare check on their mother on Pioneer Avenue caller hasn’t been able to reach her since earlier this morning. Officer provided assistance, 8:56 p.m. Dec. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.