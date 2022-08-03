Hefty is a big boy. He is a 4.5-year-old buff and white tabby. He would like to be someone’s barn cat. Need a mouser? Hefty is up for the job! Rufus is a 2.5-year-old lab/black mouth cur mix. He starts out shy but very quickly warms up and enjoys snuggling! He would like an active family that goes hiking, camping and goes on lots of walks. Rufus does well with children and was socialized with other dogs in his previous homes. He also used to live with cats. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, (307) 587-5110. (PCAS photos)

