Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Sandi Farlow, overtaking on the right, crash, $100, $10 court cost; Donald Van Ort, speeding, $115; Gina Penn-Schneider, speeding, $157; Paige Nix, improper backing, crash, $210; Rashelle Resendez, no valid or expired registration, $110; Brady Thompson, failure to yield right of way, crash, $200, $10.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Amanda Ledesma, animal at large, $75.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
William Sheafer, Bernville, Pa., speeding, $128; Michelle Strickland, Wentzville, Mo., improper right turn, passing on right, $100; Stacy Ann Fleming, Red Lodge, improper backing, crash, $200; Nicole Hepler, Hazelton, Pa., speeding, $115; Neomi Marquez, Powell, failure to yield for emergency vehicle, $300; Emmanual Castillo, Powell, no valid drivers license, $150, $10; Christopher Arias, speeding, Handerson, Nev., $112; Stephen Spiering, Powell, speeding, $100; Latishia Roberts, Powell, improper backing, crash, $200; Aly Karim Shakoor, Athens, Ga., speeding, $103; Katherine Pogue, West Monroe, La., speeding, $106.
