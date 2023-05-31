Jay Timothy Sheffield was born May 25, 2023 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Spencer and Karly Sheffield of Cody.
He weighed 6 lbs., 14 ozs., and was 20 inches long.
Jay joins his siblings Fay, 7; Leah, 6; Clara, 5; and Remy, 2.
Grandparents are Tom and Val Tuma and Tim and Carrie Sheffield.
Alaina Emily Hogg was born May 26, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Amy Neff and Kurt Hogg of Meeteetse.
She weighted 7 lbs. and was 19 inches long.
Alaina joins sibling Audree, 7.
