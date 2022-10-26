Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Lynn Michelle McGuire, 49, warrant, Oct. 20.
Logan Scott Flowers, 28, warrant, Oct. 20.
Cameron Ryan Tirrell, 29, warrant, Oct. 23.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Lane 14 in Powell. Caller said there is a blue truck in the ditch and there isn’t anyone around, 8:08 p.m., Oct. 16.
Caller on County Road 3DX/Highway 14-16-20 E said a SUV is driving erratically, 10:41 p.m., Oct. 16.
Caller on County Road 2AB reported a silver SUV hit a deer, 6:17 p.m., Oct. 17.
Motor vehicle crash on Road 5 in Powell. Caller said white car is stuck on a piece of concrete. Deputy provided assistance, 1:38 p.m., Oct. 22.
Other
Caller on WYO 120 S in Meeteetse found a black phone on the side of the highway, 5:12 p.m., Oct. 16.
Caller on County Road 6UU/Foothill Drive said there is a horse and a mule in the roadway, 6:53 a.m., Oct. 17.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W said there is a mule stuck in the mud. Deputy provided assistance, 9:23 a.m., Oct. 17.
Caller on Lane 10 in Powell reported black cow in the road, 2:28 p.m., Oct. 17.
Person on Lane 10 in Powell reported being bitten by a dog, 5:20 p.m., Oct. 17.
Caller on County Road 7WC would like to speak to a deputy about someone trespassing and cutting firewood, 11:46 a.m., Oct. 18.
Caller on Lane 14 in Powell said they lost two horses, 4:18 a.m., Oct. 19.
Caller on County Road 3EX reported two black cows in the road, 1:20 p.m., Oct. 19.
Caller on Lane 9 in Powell reported property damage, 5:17 p.m., Oct. 19.
Caller on Lane 10 in Powell reported possible animal abuse, 12:18 p.m., Oct. 20.
Person on County Road 6KV in Cody reported a lost wallet, 3:05 p.m., Oct. 21.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Briana Boot, 27, arrested for DUI of controlled substance, speed, expired temporary registration, Oct. 19.
Christopher Gum, 42, interference with peace officer, DWUS, Oct. 19.
Debbie Little, 65, DUI of controlled substance, Oct. 21.
Dean Clarke, 75, warrant, Oct. 21.
Aaron Brown, 47, warrant, Oct. 22.
Traffic
Caller on Sheridan Avenue/8th Street said a dead deer is in a lane of traffic, 7:25 p.m., Oct. 19.
Motor vehicle crash on 15th Street, dumpster hit in the alley overnight, 8:12 a.m., Oct. 21.
Caller on 31st and East Carter said there are three horses in the roadway, 10:32 a.m., Oct. 22.
Other
Caller on Alpine Avenue said there are tree limbs and wooden posts stacked next to the dumpster. Officer provided assistance, 11:11 a.m., Oct. 18.
Caller on 32nd Street reported seeing a raccoon in the area, 8:44 a.m., Oct. 19.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a cooler and trash appears to have been dumped, 8:06 a.m., Oct. 20.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue requests a welfare check on client who is no longer answering the phone or the door. Officer provided assistance, 10:50 a.m., Oct. 19.
Caller requested a welfare check on man on Gentle Street who has had no contact for two days, had a bad court hearing and has missed meetings with his kids, which is atypical. Officer provided assistance, 9:59 a.m., Oct. 20.
Caller on Red Butte Avenue said a white Toyota van with headlights on and door open has been that way for the last two hours, attempted to knock on the door with no answer. Officer provided assistance, 2:33 p.m., Oct. 20.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue said a shipment container had a bullet in it and was advised to call. Officer provided assistance, 4:08 p.m., Oct. 20.
Caller on 22nd Street said a male showed up at her residence, which he was previously trespassed from and caller had a stalking order. Caller wants to know what she can do about him showing up again, 9:33 a.m., Oct. 21.
Caller on Bleistein Avenue requested a civil standby because he would like to get his computer back from his ex-girlfriend. Officer provided assistance, 6:11 p.m., Oct. 22
Person on Yellowstone Avenue lost a brown leather wallet, 11:12 a.m., Oct. 24.
Caller on 33rd Street said a cat is in a trap at the neighbor’s house, 2:28 p.m., Oct. 24.
Caller on Heart Mountain Street said he would like to speak to an officer about an inappropriate advance towards his daughter on Friday night at the hockey game, 4:36 p.m., Oct. 24.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue said they would like officers to watch their camper at this location for the night because of a male who did not have permission to be there this evening. Officer provided assistance, 9:15 p.m., Oct. 24.
