Claire Marie Johnson was born May 12, 2022, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Levi and Sarah Johnson of Powell.
She weighed 7 lbs. 14 ozs., and was 19.5 inches long.
Barrett Andres Medina was born June 10, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to WesLeAnn Leininger and Kole Medina of Cody.
He weighed 6 lbs. 9 ozs.
Barrett joins siblings Karder, 9 and Kallie 6.
Grandparents are William and Wendy Leininger and Kelly and Kristie Medina.
Lincoln Robert Poff was born June 12, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Megan and Josh Poff of Powell.
He weighed 7 lbs. 13 ozs.
Lincoln joins siblings Emily, 11, Raegan, 9, Hudson, 2.
Grandparents are Sean and Stacy Foote.
Hudson Gene Clemens was born June 14, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Deidre and Jeffrey Clemens Jr. of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs. 13 ozs.
Hudson joins sibling Arianna, 9.
Grandparents are Joy and Jeff Clemens Sr., and Brooke Good.
Willow Emma Frandson was born June 14, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Megan and Logan Frandson of Powell.
She weighed 6 lbs. 9 ozs.
Grandparents are Shawn and Becky Burke and Fred and Lorie Frandson.
Elaina Lynn Croft was born June 17, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Adriana Tafolla and Thomas Croft of Cody.
She weighed 6 lbs. 2 ozs.
Elaina joins siblings Anneliese, 16, Brynn, 15, Cohen, 12, and Noah, 2.
Grandparents are Lynn and Chris Villanueva, and Vicki Croft. Great-grandparents are Ofelia Tafolla, and Ed and Louise Croft.
Gideon Forrest Sciortino was born June 17, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Gretchen and Taryn Sciortino of Cody.
He weighed 6 lbs. 14 ozs.
Grandparents are Jared and Heather Moretti and Jim and Stacey Sciortino.
Waverly Joy Streling was born June 21, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Kendra and Bentley Streling of Powell.
She weighed 7 lbs. 5 ozs.
Grandparents are Steve and Dawn VanderWerf, Chris and Trina Streling and Cara DeVries.
Rylee Lynn Barnett was born June 22, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Leslie and Chase Barnett of Cody.
She weighed 8 lbs. 10 oz.
Grandparents are Troy and Dawna Barnett, Joni Morris, and Ken Morris.
August Ridge Tatum was born June 23, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Caitlin and Jack Tatum of Cody.
August joins siblings Scarlett, 9, Jackson, 5 and Juniper 2.
Brayden Dale Williams was born June 27, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Jasmine Crichton and Cody Williams of Basin.
He weighed 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Brayden joins siblings Jaxon Williams, 8, Chloe Crichton, 3 and Everleigh Williams, 2.
Grandparents are Doug and Mary Crichton and Don and Ali Oryall.
Hayslee Rain Senn was born June 30, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Kelsey and Joshua Senn of Powell.
She weighed 5 lbs. 7 oz.
Hayslee joins sibling Oaklee Rose, 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.