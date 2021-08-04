Recent marriage licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Daniel A. Dean, 45, and Megan Hart-Hopstetter, 44, Hazel Green, Wis.
Dalton A. Fleuren, 29, and Ashley J. Kletke, 32, both of Omaha, Neb.
Eugene B. Klassen, 54, Shana L. Jones, 34, both of Powell.
Hunter S. Middleton, 23, and Haley M. Malone, 26, both of Powell.
Robert L. Keller, 52, and Lisa M. Milliken, 46, both of Sioux Falls, S.D.
Jeffery L. Halfhill, 60, and Tina L. Shaffer, 50, both of Connellsville, Pa.
William C. Guenther, 26, and Kailee L. Mullen, 26, both of Powell.
Travis A. Moe, 29, and Olivia C. Joyce, 29, both of Meeteetse.
