Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Erika Lewis, no valid or expired registration, $100; Steven Wight, speed too fast for conditions, crash, $210; Matthew Levi Waldron, no valid or expired registration.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
David Allen Morris, public intoxication, $500, $10; Morris, disorderly conduct, $310; Kyle Kasprowicz, public intoxication, $500, $10; Kasprowicz, disorderly conduct, $310; Natasha Hutchins, dangerous animal, bench warrant for failure to pay fine.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Carolyn Wood, Helena, Mont., no valid drivers license, $150; Michael Chase Lewis, Lovell, no valid drivers license, $150; Daniel Shorts, Baker City, Ore., no valid or expired registration, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay.
