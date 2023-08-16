Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Holland Webster, $97; Scott Sessions, $103; Elden Peterson, $103; Michael E. Arnold, $133; Sara B. Porter, $97;
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Stephen R. Parker, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $450; Parker, pedestrian in right of way in a crosswalk, $100; Carlos S. Stretches, possession of controlled substances, jail 180 days, 161 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation; John Hensley, expired temporary license permit, $140; Jessica L. Hagan, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $270; Luke P. Fluder, careless driving - 1st offense, $240; Masen A. Brainerd, compulsory auto insurance - 1st offense, $560; Joshua C. Luther, possession of controlled substance, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $427; Richard W. Hodson, compulsory auto insurance - 1st offense, $560;
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
F. Heidenreich, Plumerville, Ark., $167; Tanner Lesco, Cheyenne, $103; Albert Bays, Honolulu, Hawaii, $160; Martha Mryglod, Albany, N.Y., $105; Clayton Geer, Justin, Texas, $65; Kaye Cutler, Anaconda, Mont., $145; Kim Dillivan, Powell, $15; Michael Meth, Johnstown, Colo., $120; Thomas Kaiser, Highlands Ranch, Colo., $115; Laura Henning, Colorado Springs, Colo., $103; James Tarr, North Aurora, Ill., $15; Dirk Bal, Park City, Mont., $97; Robbin Smith, Bozeman, $165; David Clarke, Beach, Fla., $133; Campbell Dye, Richmond Hill, Ontario, $126; Pierre Devoile, Sacramento, Calif., $135; Josue Jimenez-Garcia, Lehl, Utah, $65; Raymond Russ, Rosenburg, Texas, $240; Nicholas R. Perkins, Casper, $105; Jason Sanders, Foreman Little River, Ariz., $133; Ian Nelson, Burlington, $133; Devin B. Ebbleston, Auburn, N.Y., $140; Alfred Spatz, Cheyenne, $160; Michael J. George, Powell, $103; Nicholas Mela, Newtown, Pa., $130; Jason Ghorbani, Tehachapi, Calif., $15; Hannah Cutshall, Dallas, Texas, $103; Daniel Nesthus, Brandon, S.D., $97; Rebekah Peterson, Lemmon, S.D., $140; Eric J. Mechalke, Casper, $170; Barrett Leeder, Odessa, Texas, $135; Joseph Robertson, Chapel Hill, N.C., $135; Justin Vallee, Iowa City, Iowa, $130; Chad Robert Cash, Bozeman, $103; Ritch Rand, Billings, $135; Lanae Neuroth, Casper, $103; Darin Wood, Powell, $140; Jackson Carter, Longs, S.C., $190; Brandy Arendell, Columbia, Ill., $130; Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., $165; Diego Alberto Hurtado Guerrero, Richmond, Texas, $103; Corallee Weinreich, Rock Springs, $103; Timothy Riley, Austin, Texas, $105; Joshua N. Shells, Riverton, $160;
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael S. Collingwood, Powell, valid driver’s license, $140; Stockman Stagner, Crowheart, window tint - prohibited color, $90; Rachel N. O’Harr, Grand Junction, Colo., passing when free from traffic, $90; Alan Ibarradominguez, Calexico, Calif., obey traffic control device, $140; Felipe Lara Contreras, Worland, valid driver’s license, $140; Mark R. Wilson, Powell, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, jail 90 days, 89 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,020; Jett C. Winland, Powell, possession of controlled substances, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation; Paula Robertson, Greenville, S.C., driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $440; Lanae Neuroth, Casper, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $440; Neuroth, driving vehicle within single lane, $90; Mitchell B. Ehrhart, Meeteetse, violating nongame regulations, $150; Kash Brazelton, Powell, driver with no seat belt, $25; Shea M. Musselman, Lander, expired temporary license permit, $140;
