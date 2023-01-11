Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Jan. 3, 1:03 p.m., 1455 Sheridan Ave., water flow alarm, investigated, two units and 22 personnel. Time in service: 3 minutes.
Jan. 4, 1:09 p.m., 614 38th St., smell of gas, investigated, two units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 26 minutes.
Jan. 4, 5:27 p.m., 396 Road 6WX, motor vehicle accident, provided traffic control, four units and 19 personnel. Time in service: 48 minutes.
Jan. 7, 9:17 p.m., 2513 U.S. 14-16-20 E, fire alarm, investigated, two units and 20 personnel. Time in service: 28 minutes.
Jan. 8, 4:31 a.m., mile post 62 U.S. 14-16-20 E, motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, four units and 16 personnel. Time in service: 39 minutes.
