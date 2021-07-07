CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Kenneth Stone; Stone is requesting his GPS ankle monitor be removed so he can have an MRI in Chicago. He is also requesting his $250,000 cash bond be modified to a $50,000 commercial surety. He is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Due to it being his third felony charge, the state is pushing for a life sentence imprisonment. Stone is accused of drifting into the westbound lane on U.S. 14-16-20 near the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park and colliding with a vehicle traveling west around a left-hand corner in October 2020.
State v. Moshe Williams and Carolyn Aune; The court has allowed for an extension of time to submit transcripts in the case, setting a deadline of Aug. 5. Williams and Aune are being held at the Park County Detention Center each on a $1 million cash-only bond, after being charged with first degree murder, a charge carrying life in prison and the possibility of the death penalty. Each are accused of causing the murder of Williams’ 2-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams.
State. v. Eric Metzger; A July 18 pretrial conference and Aug. 15 jury trial has been set for Metzger. The defendant is facing charges for theft of property valued more than $1,000, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000. Metzger is accused of stealing $12,000 in cash from a Cody man in July 2018. In a separate case, he is facing 2 felony charges for possession of a controlled substance.
State v. Spencer Burns; Burns was transferred to the Wyoming State Hospital so he can receive psychiatric treatment and be reevaluated for competency as he does not have the sufficient present capacity to stand trial. He is charged with aggravated assault and battery, property destruction more than $1,000, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for possessing a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, charges carrying up to 2 years in prison and $2,500 in fines. Burns is accused of speeding on Yellowstone Avenue in December and striking another vehicle, causing significant damages and injuries to the passengers. Marijuana was found in Burns’ vehicle and he admitted to smoking it before the incident.
State v. Christian Klein; A $50,000 personal recognizance bond was set for Klein. He must successfully attend and complete the VOA inpatient treatment program in Cheyenne. Klein is charged with property destruction valued at $1,000 or more, interference with a peace officer, felonies carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for driving under the influence of alcohol. Klein is accused of driving into his ex-girlfriend’s car on purpose while intoxicated.
