Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Jan. 29, 4:02 p.m., 120 S and Road 3FK. 15-acre grass fire, extinguished, 6 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 58 minutes.
Jan. 29, 5:39 p.m., MP 108, WYO 120 N. Car vs. deer, spread absorbent, 2 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 35 minutes.
Jan. 31, 9 a.m., 22nd and Stampede. Motor vehicle accident, spread absorbent, 4 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 20 minutes.
Feb. 2, 1:53 a.m., MP 10 on U.S. 14A. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, 4 units and 20 personnel. Time in service: 53 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.