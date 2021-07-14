CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Jason Croft; Croft pleaded guilty to theft of $1,000 or more, while charges for illegally entering a vehicle were dismissed with prejudice. He was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and $275 in court fees. Croft stole a truck from a Powell residence in January.
State v. William Shaffer; Shaffer pleaded guilty to theft of property valued more than $1,000. Charges for theft of property valued more than $1,000, criminal entry, and misdemeanor theft were dismissed with prejudice. He was sentenced to 3 years unsupervised probation and $200 in court fees. He must pay back his debt at a rate of $40 a month. Shaffer broke into a Cody truck and stole a backpack from it in April.
State v. Kyle Espinoza; A 10 a.m. Tuesday evidentiary hearing was set for Espinoza. The state has submitted a petition to revoke his probation, accusing him of being terminated from the Park County Drug Court program, admitting to using meth and marijuana on two occasions in May, and unsuccessfully completing a sanction given out by his probation agent. He is no longer in custody after posting a $10,000 cash bond. In 2020 Espinoza pleaded guilty to forgery and was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation. He was also given a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence and credit for 19 days served.
State v. Ashtin Drake; Drake admitted to refusing to submit to drug testing on multiple occasions, a violation of the terms and conditions ordered for her February 2020 initial appearance and shelter care hearing, on charges of child neglect. She was found in contempt by the court and will be sentenced at a later date. In November 2020, Drake had her consent decree revoked for testing positive for an abnormal creatinine level nine times, refusing to test three times, testing positive for Benzodiazepine, amphetamine and meth, not being present for attempted random drug tests on three occasions, being discharged from a substance abuse treatment program and counseling, being punished with two weeks in jail for violating and absconding from Park County Drug Court rules, failing to show up for jail and triggering a warrant for her arrest, and being cited for 35 hours of community service.
State v. Brad Corbin; Corbin pleaded guilty to 2 counts of theft of property valued $1,000 or more. He was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation, $3,090.60 in restitution, and $325 in court fees. Corbin stole $3,138.60 in merchandise from Walmart over four different visits in November and December 2020.
State v. Kelsey Spencer; An Aug. 11 evidentiary hearing was set for Spencer. In January, Spencer pleaded guilty to delivery of controlled substance marijuana. She was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence with credit for 60 days served. The state submitted a petition to revoke her probation in May for not showing up to two probation meetings and admitting to using meth twice. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash only and she is still in custody. Spencer sold .25 ounces of marijuana and 5.8 grams of mushrooms to an informant in May 2020.
State v. Flint Hostetler; A Sept. 9 pretrial conference and Oct. 13 jury trial was set for Hostetler. Hostetler is facing charges for 2 counts of aggravated assault and battery, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is accused of shooting a Byrna pellet gun at an individual parked in the street, striking their tire and causing a flat in April. He is no longer in custody after posting a $10,000 cash bond.
State v. Zachary Martin; Martin is charged with possession of controlled substances meth, marijuana, Buprenorphine- his 3rd or subsequent offense, felonies carrying up to 15 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. In May, Martin admitted to using meth and was found in possession of 1.5 grams of meth, as well as mairjuana and Buprenorphine. He had two prior drug convictions in February and 2020 and was on probation during the most recent arrest.
State v. Sascha Hess; Hess is facing charges for delivery of morphine, a charge carrying up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines. He is accused of selling 10 morphine pills to a confidential informant in January. Hess is in custody at the Park County Detention Center with a $5,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.