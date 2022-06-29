Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
June 21, 11:51 a.m., Big Horn and Blackburn. Motor vehicle crash, provided assistance, 1 unit and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 16 minutes.
June 22, 9:06 a.m., 197 Cooper Lane. Power lines down, provided traffic control and standby for electric, 3 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours and 9 minutes.
June 23, 1:04 p.m., 2823 US 212, top of the world store. Motorcycle crash, assisted EMS from St. Vincents, 5 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 3 hours and 56 minutes.
June 26, 7:57 p.m., CR 6NQ, Trailer load of hay on fire, extinguished, 8 units and 34 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour and 48 minutes.
June 27, 7:43 a.m., 1957 6NQ, rekindle of hay, foamed down, 5 units and 30 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 6 minutes.
