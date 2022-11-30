Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Nov. 24, 6:30 p.m., US 14A and Cooper Lane East, car hit a deer, investigated, four units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 20 minutes.
Nov. 25: 11:06 a.m., Stagecoach Trail and County Road 6KV, motor vehicle accident, three units and 13 personnel. Time in service: 54 minutes.
