Deeken Beckett McCaslin was born Jan. 22, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Dennis and Rochelle McCaslin of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs. 13 oz. and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Deeken joins sister Leighton, 2.
Grandparents are Todd and Tiffany Hummel, Patty McCaslin, and Quejay and Julie Armijo.
Bentley Gene Wilder Jackson was born Jan. 23, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Brittany and Tanner Jackson of Powell.
He weighed 7 lbs. 9 oz. and was 20 inches long.
Bentley joins siblings Colton, 8, and Sawyer, 3.
Grandparents are Scott Kitzenberger, Charlie and Vickie Jackson, Brenda and Alan Clayton. Great-grandparents are Dean and Mary Lou Kitzenberger, James and Virginia Marker.
Rosalie Harper Aldrete was born Jan. 24, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Aspen and Christopher Aldrete of Cody.
She weighed 4 lbs. 12 oz.
Rosalie joins sibling Isaiah Higbie, 3.
Grandparents are Angela and Tony Higbie and Marika and Mario Aldrete.
Juniper Brosious was born Jan. 27, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Elise Haase and Austin Brosious of Ralston.
She weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Grandparents are Casey and Amy Haase, Distu amd Terri Brosious, Jimmy and Lisa Warful.
