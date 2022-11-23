Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

 

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Bryan A. Jamgochian, fine, speeding in a school zone, $190; Jessica Hailey, fine, no liability insurance, $400; Brianna Anderson, forfeiture, failure to stop or yield for a school bus with flashing red lights and the stop sign out, $310. 

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

John Elijah Wells, fine, malicious mischief, $500; Tiffany R. Bond, failure to remove animal waste, $75; Phillip W. Wells, fine, malicious mischief, $500. 

 

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Xiaoyu Qian, Seattle, Wash., forfeiture, speeding, $115. 

 

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

David E. Hessenthaler, Lovell, forfeiture, open container by operator of vehicle, $200; Hunter Floyd, Nineveh, N.Y., fine, illegal possession of electronic cigarettes/vaping devices, $25. 

