Gypsy is a 3 year old Domestic Shorthair. She loves attention in the form of pets. She would be great as an indoor/outdoor cat as she does enjoy going outside occasionally but she would be perfectly fine being indoor only. She gets along great with other cats. Thanks to a generous donor, Gypsy’s adoption fee is $0. Hawk-eye is a one and half year American Staffordshire Terrier Mix. Hawk-eye is an active boy and would like a family that matches his energy. He really enjoys playing tug games. He would do well with older children and he would like to be the only dog in the home. He would be great to take on adventures with your family! Like hiking and camping? Hawk-eye is your guy! For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

