Wrenley Elaine Walker was born Jan. 31, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Jenci and Richard Walker of Byron.
She weighed 6 lbs. 15 oz.
Grandparents are Wendell Walker and Amy Swanson, and Jenar and Amy Jasso.
Kayson Lee Corbin was born Feb. 3, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Brissa Mata and Clayton Corbin of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs.
Grandparents are Rosie Roberson and Jim Roberson, and Joni Corbin and Brett Corbin.
