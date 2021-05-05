Dakari Robert Brigance was born April 29, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to McKenzie Blare and Darius Brigance of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds.
Dakari joins siblings Alexis, 17, Avery, 12, Reece, 9, Rhaneecia, 3.
Grandparent is Tonya Brigance.
Amelia Snell was born April 30, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Tina and Michael Snell of Powell.
She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces.
Amelia joins siblings Lucy Snell, 13, Tristan Snell, 10, Elexis Butterfield, 10, Neal Butterfield, 8, Leora Butterfield, 6.
Grandparents are Lenora Knosp, Darcy Johnson and Clay Tarrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.