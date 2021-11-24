Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Robert Jones, $103; Joshua Hine, $15; Gene Fertig, $130; Barbara Thornton, $130; Amber Mortenson, $145; Jamie Cook, $120; Michael Moore, $135; Stephen Potter, $120; Jacob Livingston, $155; Dominick Trizano, $175; Mary Majetich, $103.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Christopher Yager, hunting, trapping, fishing or collecting antlers on private land without permission, $450; Cindy Jackson-Hess, failure to stop at stop sign, $100; Michael Labazzo, taking wrong sex of animal, $250; Tyler Lynn, no seat belt, $10; Marty Liesegang, taking game birds without license, $150; Katie Gates, driving under the influence of alcohol – 2nd offense in 10 years, jail 75 days, 63 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,170; Owen Preston, under 21-years old possession of alcohol, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; Isaac Taylor, under 21-years old possessing alcohol, $270; Ronald Tilley, shooting from or across road, $250; Yelena Olson, use of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances, 6 months unsupervised probation; Chad Fleming, handlebars: hands of rider lower than shoulder height, $100; Kevin Glover, illegal passing, $140; Brooklyn Laabs, violating use of land and water Game and Fish rules, $250; Caliber Duneman, shooting from or across road, $250; James Brand, no seat belt, $25; Michael Fisher Jr., hunting, trapping, fishing or collecting antlers without permission, $450; Sean Watson, driving without interlock device – 2nd offense, jail 180 days, 132 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,870; Ryan Dobbins, failure to drive in a single lane, $70; Jacob Livingston, no seat belt, $25; Jake Edgar, failure to signal, $100.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Johnny Garcia, Ontario, Calif., $150; Elizabeth Cody, Manderson, $150; Kara Cantafio, Englewood, Colo., $97; Arthur Saterfield, Moreno Valley, Calif., $150; Clayton Walker, Struthers, Ohio, $145; Darin Buse, Lander, $105; Jared Thornley, Springfield, Ill., $103; Blake Tagget, Louisville, Colo., $105; Ernest Lawson, Kinnear, $115; Jenny Conover, Tucson, Ariz., $130; Rachel Lopreste, Rose Hill, Kan., $165; Matthew Mortimore, Riverton, $115; Robert Fogle, Billings, $155; Robert Cook, Casper, $135; Jamie Maddock, Shoshoni, $103; Justin Carrington, Brewster, Wash., $15; Jaycie Gutierrez, Cheyenne, $105; Colin Ledsome, Granby, Colo., $130; Bridger Wirick, Lander, $160; Erin Tiedeman, Billings, $105; Joseph O’ Callaghan, Oak Forest, Ill., $105; Gerald Inglesby, Chestertown, Md., $160; Sabrina Philpott, Basin, $106; Madison Lanham, Corbin, Ky., $103; Jennifer Cooper, Billings, $135; Triton Thompson, Absarokee, Mont., $140; Chad Herman, Lander, $170; Larry Mooney, Billings, $155; Tyrel Morningstar, Thermopolis, $130; Dustin Halama, Billings, $105; Kaitlyn Dudrick, Thermopolis, $103; Jorge Lopez Varela, Sun Valley, Nev., $165; Taylor Thurston, Riverton, $103; Spencer Jones, Lindon, Idaho, $170.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Bradley Young, Saint Anthony, Idaho, obstructed windshield, $90; Derek Finney, Casper, false statement to obtain elk license, $1,000; John Brockway, Morley, Mich., hunting, trapping, fishing or collecting antlers on private land without permission, $450; Ann Larsen, Billings, no child safety restraint system, $80; Anthony Nading, Lovell, following too closely, $90; Lois Pate, Riverton, no seat belt, $25; Lois Pate, Riverton, invalid driver’s license, $150; Blendi Cumani, Minot, N.D., failure to drive in a single lane, $90; Deyon Hazelgrove, Riverton, flat tire or fabric exposed, $190.
