Dalila Ann Parker was born Aug. 11, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Joseph and Justeen Parker of Lovell.
She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces.
Grandparents are Shane Riel, Rhonda Gartman, John and Gail Parker.
Dax Everett Sherman was born Aug. 12, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Shania Justice and Alexzander Sherman of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces.
He joins sibling Zephyr Quinn Sherman, 14 months.
Grandparents are Daniel Justice and Sloan Justice.
Trek Finn Baxter was born Aug. 12, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Wayne and Shyann Baxter of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 15.5 ounces.
Grandparents are Keri Angell, Barry Wilske, Dennis and Lori Baxter.
Paysen Luke Wozney was born Aug. 15, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Clara and Luke Wozney of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
