Naomi Dawn Schulz was born Dec. 4, 2021 at to Shanlea and Thomas Schulz of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces.
She joins siblings Landon, Jonah, Lily and Avah.
Grandparents are Gary and Lory Salberg.
Henry Logan Julander was born Dec. 13, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Carissa and Rustin Julander of Cody.
He weighed 10 pounds and 4 ounces.
He joins sibling Emmett, 2.
Grandparents are Tim and Kathy Julander and Mike and Maria Lee.
Everett Keith Wagner was born Dec. 14, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Michelle and Michael Wagner of Powell.
He weighed 8 pounds and 11 ounces.
He joins sibling Olyver, 1.
