Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Brittany Fransway, $103; Jessica Brown, $130; Katharine Stevens, $103.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jared Preuit, failure to change address, $75; Brock Campbell, shipping and transporting without a game tag, $150; Brian Hanson, invalid driver’s license, $150 and obstructed windshield, $100; Timothy Marrier, no auto insurance, $560; Zeb Hagen, no seat belt, $25; Christopher Rollins, expired temporary registration, $140; Michael Martin, driving with a suspended license – 2nd offense, jail 60 days, 53 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470; Melissa Kingen, failure to obey traffic control device, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Steven Wilder, North Las Vegas, $103; Trent Kosters, Lake Stevens, Wash., $170; Krystel Hauschildt, Hampshire, Ill., $135; Kyle Awad, Tucson, Ariz., $165; Aiyana Rutherford, Boulder, Colo., $135; Christopher Parra, New York, N.Y., $130; Debadash Mohanty, Omaha, Neb., $160; Joseph Kiefer, Brighton, Colo., $120; Evan Kessler, Great Neck, N.Y., $155; Karine Massicottedesruissea, San Francisco, $133; Guodong Shao, Gaithersburg, Md., $105; Michael Park, Evanston, $105; Nicholas Flores, Raleigh, N.C., $130; Jessica Howell, Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, $130; Nicholas Gomon, Pewaukee, Wis., $135; Shemai Christensen, McCammon, Idaho, $160; Gregory Westcott, Franklin Square, N.Y., $125; Toby Clark, Setac, Wash., $103; Roy Burlington, Breeze, Fla., $115; Arthur Hitchens, Sheridan, $105; Dario Arango, Hastings-On-Hudson, N.Y., $130; John Vidal, San Marcos, Texas, $105; Shirley Ford, Ten Sleep, $170; Charles James, Cheyenne, $103; Grace Wiegand, Imperial, Pa., $130; Lindsey Whitcomb, Spokane, Wash., $130; Randy Striefel, Anamoose, N.D., $145.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Noah Mumford, Lovell, no seat belt, $25; Isaac Miller, Greybull, under 21-years old under the influence of alcohol, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; Mina Schuler, Crown Point, Ind., under 21-years old under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $370.
