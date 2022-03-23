Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Gregory Allen Sylvester, no valid/expired registration, $100; Nathan Maslak, no liability insurance, careless driving, crash, $200; Jamie Espelund, speeding in school zone, $165; Brandon McGee, no valid license, crash, $300, $10; Grady John Monfeldt, no seat belt, $110; Derek T. Davis, red light violation, $100.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Rhiannon Rae Thompson, dog at large, $75.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Lori Lorene Jordan, Powell, no valid/expired registration, $100; Jennifer Ann Fernandez, Powell, speeding, $109; Christopher Weir, Casper, speeding, reversing write-off, $56, $26.45 court cost; Ava Gulovsen, Powell, $100; Jared Milgrim, Meadville, Pa., no liability insurance, bench warrant for failure to appear.
