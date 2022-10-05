Amelia Batista was born Sept. 28, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Breanna and Rudy Batista of Powell.
She weighed 8 lbs. 4 oz.
Grandparents are Trina Batista, Stacy Batista, Jeff Gray and Kim Bird.
Shay Leigh Farrar was born Sept. 28, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Timber Leigh and Chase Michael Farrar of Meeteetse.
She weighed 6 lbs. 6 oz.
Shay joins sibling Mesa Grace, 2.
Grandparents are Brice and Amy Lewis, and Shawn and Tiki Farrar.
Jackson James Taylor was born Sept. 28, 2022, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Tessa Gage and Kenneth Taylor of Lovell.
He weighed 8 lbs. 2 oz.
Jackson joins siblings Emma, 4, and Amelia, 2.
Grandparents are Shannon Gage and Jackson Gage.
Noah Tolman was born Oct. 2, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Kimberly and Justin Tolman of Greybull.
He weighed 5 lbs. 14 oz.
Noah joins sibling Josie, 5.
Grandparents are Andrea Tolman, Bill Tolman, Brent Herbert and Diane Herbert.
