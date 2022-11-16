Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Andrew Clark Crawford, 34, warrant, Nov. 7.
Sascha Robert Hess, 31, warrant, Nov. 14.
Traffic
Caller on Road 5 said someone drove through the fence and destroyed a gate, 6:58 a.m., Nov. 9.
Abandoned vehicle at Highway 120 N/Highway 296. Car in ditch, 8:52 a.m., Nov. 10.
Caller on Highway 120 S/County Road 3LE said there are horses in the roadway. Deputy provided assistance, 6:28 p.m., Nov. 11.
Caller on Road 10/Lane 13 said there are three cows in the roadway. Deputy provided assistance, 9:35 p.m., Nov. 12.
Other
Caller on Highway 295 said there is a black Sedan with no license plate and bullet holes in the side. Deputy provided assistance, 6:13 p.m., Nov. 6.
Caller on Lp Oilfield Road made another report on the black Sedan with no license plate, windows busted out and bullet holes in the vehicle, 10:47 a.m., Nov. 7.
Caller on Vali Road said two geldings, one buckskin and one dun are missing, 5:37 p.m., Nov. 7.
Caller on Olive Road said there is a dog in the neighborhood that has chased people. Deputy provided assistance, 9:58 a.m., Nov. 8.
Caller on Cooper Lane said two dogs that belong at this location aren’t there. Door is open and no one is home, 3:20 p.m., Nov. 9.
Caller on Lane 10 is concerned that dogs at this location are not being fed. Deputy provided assistance, 10:02 p.m., Nov. 9.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Sascha R. Hess, 31, manufacturing or delivering controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, probation violation, warrant, Nov. 13.
Tara N. Hilzendeger, 52, DUI - 2nd offense within 10 years, failure to maintain lane, Nov. 13.
Disturbance
Caller at Pioneer Village Apartments on Pioneer Avenue said a dog has been barking all day in apartment below, 5:55 p.m. Nov. 9.
Caller on A Street says her and her roommate are having a verbal argument. Nothing physical and possibly intoxicated. Officer provided assistance, 9:32 a.m. Nov. 10.
Caller on 10th Street and Bleistein Avenue said dog has been barking for six hours. Officer provided assistance, 11:50 p.m. Nov. 10.
Caller at Pioneer Village Apartments on Pioneer Avenue said a dog is barking. Officer provided assistance, 4:23 p.m.
Caller on Platinum Avenue said there is a possible party with underage drinking. Officer provided assistance, 10:10 p.m. Nov. 12.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on 19th Street and Alger Avenue. Three cars slid into one another. 3:36 p.m. Nov. 10.
Hit and run motor vehicle crash on Pioneer Avenue, 6:51 p.m Nov. 13.
Motor vehicle crash on River View Drive. Caller struck a fire hydrant near the law enforcement center. Officer provided assistance, 5:58 a.m. Nov. 14.
Other
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue said he took a 13-year-old out of hotel because the mother was drinking and raging. Officer provided assistance, 7:59 a.m. Nov. 8.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue said male in behavioral suite becoming violent with staff and has threatened to assault staff. Officer provided assistance, 2:25 p.m. Nov. 8.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue requesting welfare check on female parked in a yellow sedan diagonally parked, vehicle running and sleeping in front seat. Officer provided assistance, 5:45 p.m. Nov. 8.
Caller on 19th Street said a female kicked her son in the nose just now. Officer provided assistance, 6:49 p.m. Nov. 8.
Caller on Beck Avenue said candidate is harassing caller’s daughter, 4:06 p.m. Nov. 9.
Caller on B Street said chocolate lab has been outside and has been shivering and continuously lifting paws off of snow. No owner in sight. Outside temp is 9 degrees. Officer provided assistance, 4:38 p.m. Nov. 9.
Caller on Kent Avenue says someone is at his apartment trying to get inside. Person gone upon officer’s arrival, 5:47 a.m. Nov. 10.
Caller on Central Avenue says that he and his neighbor’s dog are fighting again. Officer provided assistance, 9:21 a.m. Nov. 10.
Caller on A Street is missing some cash, silver certificates, and silver coins, 6:16 p.m. Nov. 10.
Caller on 32nd Street would like to speak to officer in regards to continuous phone calls. Officer provided assistance, 10:26 p.m. Nov. 11.
Caller on Cherokee Road said it is an ongoing issue that three of the neighbor’s dogs are chasing deer, 7:14 p.m. Nov. 12.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue said former employee not returning a laptop and other property belonging to the business after severing employment. Officer provided assistance, 11:59 a.m. Nov. 14.
