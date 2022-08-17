Diesel is a 14 year old Husky mix. This sweet old man is looking for a home to live out his days in. He should be the only dog in the home. He is partially blind but other than that, he has no major health issues. Mama is a 2 year old Tortoise Shell Domestic Shorthair. She is a bit of a shy girl who may look grumpy at first, but as long as you’re not trying to give her a shot, she is very loving! She’d do wonderfully in a calm home and she gets along great with other cats as well. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, (307) 587-5110.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.