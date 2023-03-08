Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Marleen Craft, failure to stop or yield for a school bus with flashing red lights and the stop sign out, $310; Larry C. Burkart, speeding to fast for conditions, crash, $210;
Sandra L. Whalley, speeding too fast for conditions, crash, $210; Whalley, failure to stop at red light, crash, $210; Aaron D. Smith, speeding, $125; Erika Shirley Quick, failure to stop at a stop sign, $100;
Austin W. Waisanen, no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Duane Atnip, no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Jedidiah Becker, speeding, $119; Devin Jamal Meade, no liability insurance, bench warrant for failure to pay.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Joseph Edward Newton, fine, dog at large, $65.
