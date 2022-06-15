Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Steven Bates, 38, domestic incident, June 12.
Disturbance
Physical and verbal altercation on Lane 11 in Powell, 11:17 a.m. June 10.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W in Cody says there was a physical altercation. No weapons or alcohol involved, 10:07 p.m. June 10.
Caller on Road 2AC in Cody says there is a party going on with underage drinking. Deputy provided assistance, 11:33 p.m. June 10.
Traffic
REDDI report on WYO 114 in Powell, caller received a call about a vehicle being all over the road. Deputies unable to locate 1:56 p.m. June 5.
Caller on Monaghan Lane in Cody says a small fire hydrant has been run over in the area, 10:16 a.m. June 7.
Motor vehicle crash on Lane 11 in Powell, damaged mailbox, 1:29 p.m. June 8.
SUV vs. deer on Road 6WX and Road 6KM in Cody, 8:53 a.m. June 9.
Two car motor vehicle crash on US 14A in Cody with blockage and no injuries, 4:21 p.m. June 9.
Caller on Sunburst Dr. in Cody says there are three horses running at large in the roadway, 9:07 p.m. June 9.
Cow in the road on WYO 290 in Meeteetse, 11:32 a.m. June 10.
Caller on Lane 11 1/2 and Road 10 in Powell has an ongoing issue with speeders. Deputy provided assistance 6:06 p.m. June 10.
Caller on Road 2ABN and Road 2AC in Cody says there is a black vehicle that has been drag racing in the area. Caller would like to speak with a deputy in person, 9:24 p.m. June 10.
REDDI report on Road 12 1/2 in Powell, caller says there is a blue vehicle being driven by a heavily intoxicated person, 9:39 p.m. June 10.
Motor vehicle crash on Lane 9 and Road 16 in Powell. Trailer tipped over due to the wind, no injuries and no blockage, 6:02 p.m. June 11.
Other
Caller on Lane 8 in Powell had someone try to buy goats and the checks have bounced and the caller is not getting the money, 8:11 a.m. June 5.
A Road 10 in Powell caller has questions about trespasser. Deputy provided assistance 4:39 p.m. June 5.
Caller on Road 6DU in Cody requesting civil standby neighbor keeps messing with the head gate, causing the county road to flood. Deputy provided assistance 6:40 p.m. June 5.
A Shoshone River Dr. in Cody resident has a trespass complaint against two subjects in a black SUV who chased a pig onto caller’s property and didn’t leave when asked. Deputies provided assistance 9:30 p.m. June 5.
Body of 63-year-old male found on WYO 212 in Cody, 7:45 a.m. June 6.
Caller on Road 6WX in Cody needs to speak to a deputy about a dog. Deputy provided assistance 9:22 a.m. June 6.
Caller on WYO 310 in Frannie reporting four trailers missing from the residence, 7:31 p.m. June 7.
Caller on Stagecoach Trail in Cody has questions about a dog that was left behind. Deputy provided assistance, 10:14 a.m. June 8.
Caller on Park Ave. in Meeteetse says a person was sleeping in post office this morning. They are not there now. Deputy provided assistance, 11:37 p.m. June 8.
Attempt to locate on WYO 296 in Cody, caller says there is a red SUV that has been in the area, referred to other agency 4:48 p.m. June 9
Search and Rescue call on WYO 296 in Cody. Caller says there is a red SUV that has been in the above area. Possible missing person. Ambulance handled, 5:01 p.m. June 9.
Civil standby requested on Fredrick Lane in Meeteetse. Caller says that a neighbor just shut off well access, this is in reference to ongoing issues. Deputy provided assistance, 6:22 p.m. June 9.
A caller on Eaglenest Trail in Powell reported front door window is smashed in, 8:52 a.m. June 10.
Cold case turned over to DCI on River View Dr. in Cody, , 3:01 p.m. June 10.
Caller on Fredrick Lane in Meeteetse, requesting a civil standby for ongoing civil issue with neighbor turning off water, 4:37 p.m. June 10.
Caller on Tilden Trail in Cody received a threat via email and would like to speak to a deputy, 8:56 a.m. June 11.
Caller on Road 3EM and Road 3FK in Cody has found a cow carcass and wants a deputy to see it, 4:55 p.m. June 11.
Caller on Road 3JC in Meeteetse, says there is an old ambulance on his property that doesn’t belong, has been there all night. Deputy provided assistance, 10:29 p.m. June 11.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Tron Adams, 24, warrant, June 8.
Nicholas Soderburg, 42, Missoula, Mont., illegal possession of marijuana.
Disturbance
Caller on Sheridan Ave. says there is a dog that barks around the area for about four hours every morning. Caller has tried to talk to the dog owner but hasn’t been able to make contact with them. Officer unable to locate, 5:12 a.m. June 7.
Caller on Alger Ave. says there is a male screaming in the area, possible fight. Officer unable to locate, 10:20 p.m. June 10.
Caller on Cougar Ave. says there is a vehicle in the parking lot across the street with their high beams on. She would like an officer to tell them to turn the lights off. Officer provided assistance, 11:28 p.m. June 13.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on 17th St. Vehicle ran into the building. No injuries, no leakage, 8:08 a.m. June 8.
Motor vehicle crash on Big Horn Ave. caller says there was damage to mailbox overnight, 9:12 a.m. June 8.
Trailer parked on sidewalk on 9th St. unknown Colorado plate, has been there approximately three weeks, 12:25 p.m. June 8.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Ave. Two vehicles involved, no injuries and non-blocking, 5:26 p.m. June 8.
Red Dodge Ram vs. red Dodge Rebel in the alley on 19th St. in Cody, 8:09 p.m. June 8.
Caller’s grandson sideswiped a vehicle on 14th St. No injuries or blockage. Driver warned for improper backing, 2:46 p.m. June 8.
Caller on 11th St. says that a blue or black older truck struck his parked trailer approximately 15 minutes ago, 5:56 p.m. June 9.
Caller on Sheridan Ave. says a female left the ER under the influence of meds she shouldn’t be driving while on, officer provided assistance 1:44 a.m. June 11.
REDDI Report, on 8th St. and Sheridan Ave. silver Honda Pilot not maintaining lane, turning on 10th St. Officer unable to locate 1:35 p.m. June 11.
Motor vehicle crash on 15th St. Caller’s vehicle struck by another vehicle sometime today, unoccupied and no suspect. Officer provided assistance, 4:40 p.m. June 11.
Silver Ford Fiesta vs. white Nissan on 12th St. caller says she backed into a truck. No injuries and no blockage, officer provided assistance 2:10 p.m. June 12.
Caller on Big Horn Ave. says blue sedan all over the road headed westbound. Officer unable to locate, 6:50 a.m. June 13.
Reporting party in the lobby says his vehicle was backed into some time yesterday on 17th. St. He needs to report for insurance. Officer provided assistance, 10:09 a.m. June 13.
Caller said driver of an all black possible Camaro with a loud muffler was driving all over the road almost causing an accident on multiple occasions on Big Horn Ave. and Blackburn St. Officer unable to assist 10:49 a.m. June 13.
Other
Welfare Check on Yellowstone Ave. caller states subject in a red Ford has been sitting in truck since 9 a.m. Officer unable to locate, 11:54 a.m. June 7.
Suspicious activity occurred at True North Academy on Stampede Ave. White male wearing a red hoodie, straw cowboy hat, bald, clean shaven, heavier set in early 40’s has been around the academy twice inquiring about kids and taking pictures, 5:40 p.m. June 7.
Welfare check requested on caller’s daughter in Cody, she has been depressed lately, saying she doesn’t have much to live for, no one wants to be her friend. Officer provided assistance, 10:43 p.m. June 7.
Caller in Cody says she is getting threatening texts from her ex-husband and wants to show an officer. Says there are threats about hurting her and her whole family, 12:23 a.m. June 8.
Caller in Cody would like to speak to an officer about her son being blackmailed on Facebook. Officer provided assistance, 8:00 a.m. June 8.
Caller on Sheridan Ave. reported damage to vehicle window overnight, 8:49 a.m. June 8.
Suspicious activity of a male laying across utility box with a backpack on 14th St. and Meadow Lane Ave, 8:40 p.m. June 8.
Building burglary occurred on Dale Dr. overnight, no forced entry but a key and callers purse are missing from inside 10:22 a.m. June 9.
Caller on Sheridan Ave. says that someone tagged the dumpsters in the area, litter on the ground and he believed street signs have been stolen, 4:41 p.m. June 9.
Caller on 15th St. says there is a male walking around his house looking in windows and knocking on doors. He is no longer on property. Seen wearing tan hoodie. Officer unable to locate 10:52 p.m. June 8.
Caller on Pioneer Ave. says there is someone lurking outside her door and going up and down the stairs constantly. Officer provided assistance, 1:13 a.m. June 10.
Caller on Big Horn Ave. says she is missing her front license plate with included mounting bracket, believes it was stolen. Officer provided assistance, 9:27 a.m. June 10.
Caller on Sheridan Ave. says ex is coming into the apartment without permission. Officer provided assistance, 10:05 a.m. June 10.
Caller on Dale Dr. and Skyline Dr. says there is a motor home parked in the area “camping” and the caller doesn’t think that should be allowed. Officer provided assistance, 3:38 p.m. June 10.
Caller would like a civil standby on A St. he has items he needs officer’s assistance retrieving. Officer provided assistance, 3:45 p.m. June 10.
Delayed 1 hour reporting of road rage incident on Yellowstone Ave. Male got out of his own vehicle and hit the caller’s vehicle with his hands and tried to open her door. No known weapon, alcohol or drugs. No damage to caller’s vehicle. Officer provided assistance, 4:33 p.m. June 10.
Caller is out of state says her dog was mauled by other dogs at Three Dog Rescue on Spirit Mountain Dr. Officer provided assistance, 4:44 p.m. June 10.
Caller on Alger Ave. has questions regarding legality of folks shooting a target on their own property with a compound bow. Officer provided assistance, 6:12 p.m. June 10.
Caller on Sheridan Ave. says he was just assaulted by a male who he was having a disagreement with, 8:24 p.m. June 10.
Caller on Pioneer Ave. says neighbor chalked inappropriate pictures on the cement in front of her apartment. Officer provided assistance, 4:30 p.m. June 11.
Caller on Yellowstone Ave. says that they have two individuals in custody for shoplifting $115. Citation issued, 4:37 p.m. June 11.
Caller on 16th St. says there is someone walking around his home looking in his windows. Officer unable to assist 9:51 p.m. June 11.
Caller on Appalachian Ave. says that someone rang her door bell. Officer provided assistance 12:15 a.m. June 12.
Caller on 17th St. says the firearm he left in his hotel room is now missing, he checked the vehicle and the room, 10:50 a.m. June 12.
Caller on Sheridan Ave. said someone tried to break into her vehicle, 5:48 p.m. June 12.
Caller on Stolt St. is coming to law enforcement to speak to officer regarding neighbor issues. Officer provided assistance, 10:55 a.m. June 13.
Caller on Big Horn Ave. wants to speak to officer about former employee charging something to the account without permission. Officer provided assistance, 11:23 a.m. June 13.
Welfare check requested on 17th St. on a man that is slouched over not moving on a bench with a large military bag near him. Officer provided assistance 11:44 a.m. June 13.
Caller on 15th St. wants to speak to someone as to why a tenant is being bothered. Officer provided assistance, 4:02 p.m. June 13.
Civil standby requested on 17th St. to remove guns from a vehicle that they’re repossessing. Officer provided assistance, 4:06 p.m. June 13.
Welfare check requested on 16th St. and Beck Ave. a woman wandering west looked confused wearing leggings, blue shorts, work shirt, and visor. Officer provided assistance 8:07 p.m. June 13
Caller on US 14-16-20 E says there is a yellow box truck insulation company with two guys just sitting there for hours. Officer gave assistance 9:40 p,m. June 13.
