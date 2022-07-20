CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Danny M. Farmer; Farmer pled not guilty June 29 to two felony charges, including aggravated assault and battery, and strangulation of a household member, and four misdemeanors, including interference with a peace officer, breach of peace, driving while license suspended and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. A jury trial will be scheduled for a later date.
State v. Quason v. Greene; Greene pled not guilty June 28 to aggravated assault after allegedly threatening a neighbor with a drawn handgun, punishable by up to 10 years prison and $10,000 in fines. A jury trial will be scheduled for a later date.
