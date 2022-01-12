CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Breanna Roemmich; A personal recognizance bond was set for Roemmich after her warrant hearing on Friday. Roemmich is accused of absconding from probation this past summer and a second petition to revoke her probation has been submitted. In the first petition to revoke, Roemmich had her 3 years supervised probation revoked and reinstated in February 2020. In February 2019 she pleaded guilty to assisting with the theft of a Mazda Miata and became the driver in an ensuing chase.
State v. Candra Spees; It was determined Spees does possess the mental capacity to stand trial. She has pleaded not guilty to taking a minor from custody of their guardian, a felony carrying up to 2 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Spees has also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanors for violating a protection order and driving with a suspended license, charges carrying up to 1 year in jail and $1,500 fines. Assistant public defender Kristin Schlattmann recently replaced Branden Vilos as her attorney. Spees is accused of going to a Powell residence she was trespassed from and picking up a child she does not have custody for in August.
State v. Breanna Armstrong; Armstrong has pleaded not guilty to theft of property valued $1,000 or more, a felony punishable up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. She is accused of failing to pay for $815.75 in items from Walmart, a crime she allegedly admitted to committing “dozens” of times in the past. She is currently in custody at the Park County Detention Center with a $25,000 cash only bond. Armstrong is scheduled for a Feb. 24 bond modification hearing.
State v. Russell Vick; Vick has pleaded guilty to taking certain game animals without a license and no contest to 2 counts of accessory before or after the fact in relation to those harvests. Vick illegally hunted bighorn sheep on the South Fork in 2012 along with Oklahoma resident Robert Underwood. He will be sentenced at a later date.
State v. Eddie Boyles; Boyles has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and causing serious bodily injury. Charges for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to drive in a single lane will be dealt with at his sentencing. Boyles caused a life-altering injury to a man’s foot in August after crashing into the victim’s motorcycle with his vehicle on the North Fork Highway. Boyles is still in custody with a $15,000 cash only bond.
State v. Adam Aviles Jr.; The court revoked Aviles’ probation and sentenced him to 40 days in jail at the Park County Detention Center. If he completes this term without incident, all matters will be closed against him. Aviles admitted the allegations in the state’s second petition to revoke his probation and the state moved to dismiss its first petition to revoke his probation. On Aug. 11, Aviles tested positive for amphetamine, meth and buprenorphine. The state submitted its first petition to revoke his probation on July 30 when it accused him of refusing to comply with random drug testing. In 2017 Aviles pleaded guilty to felony possession of over three grams of a Schedule II substance, heroin. He was given a 33-60 month suspended sentence with credit for 232 days served and five years probation.
State v. Samantha Caldwell; Caldwell had her probation revoked and reinstated for 3 years supervised. She admitted to breaking the terms of her probation by failing to provide and show up for drug tests, using meth numerous times, failing to notify probation of her changed address and that she lost her source of employment. In May 2020 she was adjudged guilty for endangering children and sentenced to 3 years supervised probation with a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence. In 2017 Caldwell helped keep meth in the presence of five children inside a house that was filled with trash, feces and mold.
State v. Scotty Stewart; Stewart is charged with possession of a controlled substance in an amount greater than 3 ounces in plant form, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is accused of possessing 6 ounces of marijuana during a Cody traffic stop in October.
