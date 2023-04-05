Maylie Ray Moore was born March 28, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Rayven and Clayton Moore of Powell.
She weighed 6 lbs. 6 oz.
Grandparents are Heather and Paul Faxon, Wayne Moore, Dona and Buddy Hoffman.
Riley Isaac Hooten was born March 28, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Kayla Cortez and Harvey Hooten of Cody.
He weighed 6 lbs. 5 oz.
Riley joins sibling Hadley Hooten, 1.
Grandparents are Wendy Cortez, Harvey Hooten Sr. and Debbie James, and Joyce Davis.
