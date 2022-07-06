Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Ryon Butler, 44, warrant, June 27.
Levi Herbert, 32, driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Disturbance
Caller on Sage Drive in Cody says person is throwing things out of the car and has hit someone, 4:38 p.m. June 26.
Caller on Tuney Street wants to talk to a deputy about a neighbor disturbing family. Caller says the person has been screaming at the caller’s family, 10:36 a.m. June 27.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Road 2ABS in Cody. Trailer came off hitch and hit a fence, damage to fence and trailer is down embankment, 10:49 a.m. June 26.
Caller on Road 6WX and Road UU in Cody says there is a semi-truck all over the road headed southwest. Deputy unable to locate, 6:57 a.m. June 27.
Motor vehicle crash on Road 1AB and Road 8UD in Clark. Possible roll over happened, 10:15 a.m. June 29.
Horse on the road on US 14A in Powell. Horse returned to owner, 9:28 p.m. June 29.
Motor vehicle crash on Road 7 and Lane 10 in Powell. Two cars involved with injuries, 3:01 p.m. June 30.
Motor vehicle crash on Lane 10 and Road 7 in Powell. Unknown person drove through a fence, 7:14 a.m. July 1.
Cow on road on Road 5 in Powell. Cow returned to owner, 8:48 p.m. July 2.
Other
Caller on Henry Road in Powell would like to speak to a deputy about a trench dug on the property. Deputy provided assistance, 10:04 a.m. June 26.
Property damage on Park Avenue in Meeteetse. Caller says the front window at the location was smashed sometime last night, 7:37 a.m. June 30.
Caller on Jason Road in Powell says there are three horses at the location that look very malnourished. No hay around anywhere, 10:53 a.m. July 1.
Caller on Road 2ABW in Cody is stuck and needs help getting out of the area. Deputy unable to locate, 10:05 p.m. July 1.
Caller on Caboose Lane in Cody received threats. Deputy provided assistance, 10:09 p.m. July 1.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell was informed that caller’s truck is missing from the residence, 6:08 p.m. July 2.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Peter Deg, 28, driving while under the influence, first offense within 10 years, June 29.
Steven Gill, 45, driving while under suspension, second offense, no insurance, July 1.
Joseph Wooden, 20, under 21 having measurable blood alcohol content in blood, under 21 possession of alcohol, under the influence of controlled substance and probation violation, July 1.
Bayley Kokkeler, 18, Powell, under 21 consume alcohol and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol, July 1.
Amanda Cunningham, 41, Meeteetse, driving while under the influence, first offense within 10 years, July 3.
Kyle Ferris, 38, Ft. Washakie, driving while under the influence, incapable of driving safely and driving too slowly, July 4.
Disturbance
Caller on Draw Street would like to remain anonymous, animal has been barking and would like somebody to come. Officer unable to locate, 9:53 a.m. June 28.
Caller on Alger Avenue says the dog in the area is barking again. Officer issued a warning 3:45 a.m. June 30.
Caller said in the alley of B Street dog is barking and crying. Caller wishes to remain anonymous. Officer provided assistance, 12:22 p.m. June 30.
Fireworks complaint on Yellowstone Avenue caller has no idea where they are being shot from. Officer unable to locate, 9:39 p.m. July 3.
Fireworks complaint on Wyoming Avenue residence one block south of caller is shooting off fireworks. Officer unable to locate, 10:17 p.m. July 3.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reporting verbal altercation between band rehearsal and pedestrian. Officer unable to locate, 9:09 a.m. July 4.
Fireworks complaint on Kerper Boulevard caller says there are fireworks in the area not exactly sure where they are coming from. Officer issued a warning, 5:34 p.m. July 4.
Fireworks complaint on Goodturn Drive, officer provided assistance 5:39 p.m. July 4.
Caller on Demaris Street outside a male and female verbal domestic, no known weapons. Persons unknown to college and unknown vehicle. Caller not at the location but watching from a remote camera. Officer unable to locate, 8:23 p.m. July 4.
Fireworks complaint on 31st St., caller says there are big fireworks going off periodically. Officer unable to locate, 9:38 p.m. July 4.
Traffic
Caller on 17th Street says brown-colored SUV swerving in to road, ran a stop sign. Now in the Albertsons parking lot. Officer unable to locate, 11:10 a.m. June 28.
Hit and run on Sheridan Avenue no injuries or blockage, 3:42 p.m. June 28.
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue said older red and black four door Ford truck with yellow sticker in passenger side back window is swerving all over the road in varying speeds, older male driver. Officer unable to locate, 5:16 p.m. June 29.
REDDI report on Big Horn Avenue and C Street, caller followed a truck pulling a boat that is blue, white and grey in color. Driver was swerving all over the road. Officer unable to locate, 4:06 p.m. June 30.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue. Silver car versus silver car, fender bender, no blockage, unknown injuries, 10:40 a.m. July 1.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue. No injury or blockage, fender bender. Officer provided assistance, 3:30 p.m. July 1.
Motor vehicle crash at Tri Power Court and 12th Street. Caller said it looks as if fire hydrant may have been hit. Officer provided assistance, 12:26 p.m. July 2.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue. Toyota Avalon versus tow truck. Officer provided assistance 1:14 p.m. July 3.
Other
Caller on F Street says snake in the yard. Officer unable to locate, 2:07 p.m. June 28.
Caller on 19th Street received a threatening phone call from unknown Spanish speaking person. Officer provided assistance, 4:34 p.m. June 28.
Caller on Cougar Avenue would like to speak with Code Enforcement Officer regarding furniture being dumped outside the apartment. Officer provided assistance, 9:05 a.m. June 29.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue believes someone is smoking pot in the above room. Officer provided assistance 4:34 p.m. June 5.
Caller on Ina Avenue said front door was open when they came home and noticed a male’s foot print inside. They would like an officer to check the house. Officer provided assistance, 9:04 p.m. June 29.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue delayed reporting of a theft of approximately $900 worth of power tools. Officer provided assistance 5:33 p.m. June 30.
Caller on 17th Street says boyfriend jumped out of her car and ran into the store. Officer provided assistance, 9:31 p.m. June 30.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says that his small brown wallet was stolen and cards have been used, 10:31 p.m. June 30.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported exterior property damage, no suspect. Officer provided assistance, 5:47 a.m. July 1.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue said approximately at 12:30 a.m. had heard what sounded like a male pushing a child up against the wall and head board in hotel room. Officer provided assistance 9:07 a.m. July 1.
Caller requesting welfare check on 15th Street. He hasn’t heard from the female since yesterday which is unusual and phone is going straight to voice mail. Officer provided assistance, 10:38 a.m. July 1.
Caller on 10th and Sheridan Avenue states protestors are blocking the road and vendors can’t get into the closed section of the road for vendor show. Officer provided assistance, 5:12 p.m. July 1.
Caller would like a welfare check on Sheridan Avenue. Caller’s daughter had a coughing fit about five minutes ago and advised caller she would call her right back. Caller hasn’t heard back and has been unable to reach her. Officer provided assistance, 12:36 p.m. July 1.
Caller on Wyoming Avenue and 16th Street requesting attempt to locate, says her mother was supposed to be headed to Powell to see her brother and never made it, 12:55 p.m. July 2.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says small dog is in a vehicle with all the windows up, outside temp is 82 degrees. Officer provided assistance, 1:50 p.m. July 2.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says approximately six chairs located in front of her business. Chairs are not blocking walkway but caller is upset they are in front of her business. Officer provided assistance, 1:41 p.m. July 3.
Caller on Mountain View Drive said that a sky blue color Yeti cooler was stolen from him. Believes it was in the morning sometime, 8:32 a.m. July 4.
Caller on Clock Tower Court was looking for a dog and had asked kids in the area if they see the dog if they could catch it and the mother of the parents have been upset he asked them. Officer unable to assist, 7:46 p.m. July 4.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue says her kid is missing, last contact with son was five hours ago and he was supposed to go to a friend’s house to watch fireworks. Officer provided assistance, 10:38 p.m. July 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.