CIVIL ACTIONS
Joe Campbell, Barbara Campbell v. Chris Davidson, Tri-County Telephone Association Inc.; The plaintiffs have submitted a response to the defendant’s opposition to the partial settlement agreement, and said the settlement disbursements are already finalized, the defendants have no standing to supervise the distribution of funds and are not the source of the settlement funds. They also argued the defendants are intentionally dragging the case out as the longer it goes, the fewer class members will be alive to pay funds to. The defendants have opposed the adding of a new class member to the case, calling it prejudicial, untimely and unnecessary. Barbara Campbell is accusing Neil Schlenker of making a fraudulent purchase of TCT from the Campbell’s and breaching fiduciary duties when he purchased the company in 2014.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Crystal Gunderman; Two charges for knowingly causing bodily injury against a peace officer were dismissed against Gunderman. She pleaded no contest to another count for this charge. She was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation, $275 in court fees and a 3-5 year prison sentence. Gunderman kicked and dug her nails into three officers in 2019.
State v. Cisco Jaramillo-Mahoney; Charges for possession of controlled substances ecstasy and LSD, being under the influence of controlled substance heroin were dismissed against Jaramillo-Mahoney. He pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substances meth, fentanyl, and heroin. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years unsupervised probation, $250 in court fees and a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence. Jaramillo-Mahoney and his girlfriend were accused of possessing 0.45 grams of heroin, 0.85 grams of fentanyl, 12.7 grams of meth, 1 dose of LSD, 2.8 grams of ecstasy, 1 gram of amphetamine, 1 Xanax pill, 10.05 grams of Alprazolam pills while parked at Walmart in October.
State v. Bryceton Foley; Foley had his probation revoked and reinstated for 4 years supervised. The state submitted a petition to revoke Foley’s probation after he was convicted for misdemeanor theft, furnishing alcohol to minors, and for hosting a party with minors present. In March 2019, Foley pleaded guilty to using another person’s purchasing account to buy thousands of dollars of guns and equipment at Linton’s Big R in Powell in September 2017.
State v. Moshe Williams and Carolyn Aune; Aune and Williams had their pretrial conference delayed to February 3 and jury trial delayed to March 7. Williams and Aune are being held at the Park County Detention Center each on a $1 million cash-only bond, after being charged with first degree murder, a charge carrying life in prison and the possibility of the death penalty. Each are accused of causing the murder of Williams’ 2-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams.
State v. Jason Getzfreid; Getzfreid has made a request for a bond modification hearing. He had his bond continued at $1 million cash-only after his arraignment hearing on Nov. 23. Getzfreid is accused of first degree murder, a charge carrying up to life imprisonment and the death penalty. Getzfreid is accused of causing the death of his 4-month-old child in August.
State v. Kenneth Stone; Stone had his pretrial conference rescheduled to Dec. 21 and jury trial to Jan. 10. He is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Due to it being his third felony charge, the state is pushing for a life sentence imprisonment. Stone is accused of drifting into the westbound lane on U.S. 14-16-20 near the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park and colliding with a vehicle traveling west around a left-hand corner in October 2020.
