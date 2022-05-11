Howie Harvard was born May 3, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Bailey and Trevor Harvard of Worland.
He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces.
He joins sibling Henry Harvard, 4.
Hazel Rose Flowers was born May 3, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Jade and Logan Flowers of Powell.
She weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces.
She joins siblings Dakota, 4, and Melody, 2.
Grandparents are Jerry and Tera Cowles, Sheila Flowers, James and Meagan Davis.
Leo Gordon Schumacher was born May 5, 2022, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Shyanne and Jerome Schumacher of Cody.
He weighed 5 pounds 13.6 ounces.
Grace Ann Griffin was born May 8, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Meghan and Andrew Griffin of Cody.
She weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces.
Grandparents are Keith and Beth Pasquariello and Joyce Griffin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.