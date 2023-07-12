Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
June 30, 4:45 p.m., 22 personnel and four units responded to a water heater malfunction at 1813 Rumsey Avenue. Time in service: 21 minutes.
July 2, 11:56 a.m., 22 personnel and one unit responded to a fire alarm at 1800 8th Street. It was cancelled. Time in service: three minutes.
July 2, 12:19 p.m., 22 personnel and two units responded to a fire alarm at 1001 13th Street. It was investigated. Time in service: 14 minutes.
July 2, 4:06 p.m., 14 personnel and two units responded to a motor vehicle accident at 11th Street and Bleistein Avenue. It was investigated. Time in service: 14 minutes.
July 3, 7:19 a.m., 13 personnel and two units responded to a motor vehicle accident at 11th Street and Bleistein Avenue to conduct traffic control. Time in service: 11 minutes.
July 3, 7:50 p.m., 15 personnel and three units responded to a power pole on fire at 160 North 37th Street. They stood by for Rocky Mountain Power to arrive. Time in service: 1 hour, 50 minutes.
July 4, 9:58 p.m., 22 personnel and one unit responded to a grass fire at 302 Yellowstone Avenue. It was out upon arrival. Time in service: 17 minutes.
July 6, 7:45 a.m., 17 personnel and four units responded to a motor vehicle accident on US 14A and Sage Creek Road to assist and conduct traffic control. Time in service: 55 minutes.
July 7, 8:09 p.m., 13 personnel and three units responded to the smell of gas at 2301 Pioneer Avenue. It was investigated. Time in service: 16 minutes.
July 9, 12:40 p.m., 22 personnel and two units responded to the smell a smoke at 1444 Beck Avenue. It was cancelled. Time in service: 10 minutes.
