Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Larson Smith, 30, warrant, Sept. 14.
Colt Kolacny, 36, driving while under the influence of alcohol, operating vehicle without interlock, failure to maintain lane, Sept. 15.
Joseph Carow, 24, driving while under the influence of alcohol, Sept. 16.
Disturbance
Caller on US 14-16-20 E in Cody would like to report someone was shooting at midnight, 8:47 a.m. Sept. 14.
Traffic
Caller on Lane 5 and Road 11 in Powell said a directional sign was ran over, 8:51 a.m. Sept. 11.
Motor vehicle crash on Road 2AB and Kaleidoscope Road in Cody, maroon SUV vs. power pole. Gone upon deputy’s arrival, 10:09 a.m. Sept. 11.
Motor vehicle crash on Road 6WXE in Cody one car involved, unknown injuries and partial blockage, 11:18 a.m. Sept. 12.
Caller on Road 8 and Dipilla Lane in Powell reports a silver car is burning out on the property. Caller confronted the driver who was very disrespectful. Deputy provided assistance, 8:16 p.m. Sept. 14.
Caller on Road 3 in Powell said a truck was hit by a farm vehicle. Minor scuff to bumper, 12:05 p.m. Sept. 15.
Motor vehicle crash on Road 2BC in Cody, caller rolled vehicle, no injuries, 2:51 a.m. Sept. 16.
Caller on Lane 9 in Powell was passing by and saw a white SUV or van with substantial amount of damage to front of vehicle. Caller said that occupants are out of vehicle and appeared to be okay, 8:56 p.m. Sept. 16.
Other
70-year-old male found deceased on Mary Avenue in Meeteetse, 10:43 a.m. Sept. 11.
Welfare check requested on Jack Creek Access Road and Phelps Mountain Road, in Meeteetse. A black truck with a pop-up camper and a 4-wheeler trailer has been there for almost a month. Deputy provided assistance, 12:48 p.m. Sept. 11.
Caller on Road 7WC in Cody reporting littering and that someone dumped a load of garbage. Deputy provided assistance, 3:32 p.m. Sept. 11.
Caller on Road 6RT in Cody believes driver’s window on friend’s vehicle has been shot out by a BB gun and would like a deputy to respond, 6:57 p.m. Sept. 11.
Four black cows in roadway on Lane 8 and Road 10 in Powell. Cows returned to owner, 11:09 a.m. Sept. 11.
Caller on Stagecoach Trail in Cody says there is a black truck with no front or back license plates that has been abandoned. Deputy provided assistance, 9:18 a.m. Sept. 12.
Caller on Road 19 in Powell says that the neighbor’s dogs are coming onto the property and harassing him. Dogs gone upon deputy’s arrival, 10:45 a.m. Sept. 12.
Caller requesting welfare check on a hunter in Kirwin in Meeteetse, have been unable to make contact. Deputy provided assistance, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12.
Caller on Road 10 in Powell reporting a prowler on caller’s property. Deputy unable to locate, 8:51 p.m. Sept. 14.
Caller on Lane 8 in Powell says the neighbor’s cows are damaging the fence and destroying the garden. Deputy provided assistance, 7:29 p.m. Sept. 15.
A one-way SOS signal came from person who fell from a horse and is injured, caller is still trying to get in contact with person who fell, 7:32 p.m. Sept. 15.
Caller on Road 3EX in Cody said there is a vehicle behind the caller’s property sees headlights only. Deputy provided assistance, 11:44 p.m. Sept. 15.
Caller on Lane 8 in Powell, wants to talk to a deputy about an altercation, 1:44 p.m. Sept. 16.
Caller not in state wants to report items stolen from property owned on Road 19 in Powell. Deputy provided assistance, 5:53 p.m. Sept. 16.
Caller on Road 10 in Powell said four people are trying to start the tractors in caller’s yard. Deputy provided assistance, 6:07 p.m. Sept. 16.
Caller on Bridger Avenue in Ralston is reporting stolen air compressor, 9:59 a.m. Sept. 17.
Caller on Scenic View Drive in Cody reporting theft of two firearms, 11:04 a.m. Sept. 17.
Caller on US 120 N in Cody is seeing lights resembling vehicle headlights and hearing rapid fire with no fireworks in the sky. Deputy provided assistance, 10:15 p.m. Sept. 17.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Michael Martin, 52, DUI and duty upon colliding with property, Sept. 16.
Joshua Grisham, 45, warrant, Sept. 17.
Chance Norleen, 23, DUI and domestic battery, Sept. 18.
Steve Novakovich, 47, warrant, Sept. 19.
Paige Just, 55, Seaside, Ore., possession of controlled substance, plant, and reckless endangering, Sept. 19.
Devyn Mosteller, 22, Evansville, probation violation, Sept. 19.
Disturbance
Caller on Baker Drive says that her and her boyfriend have been arguing and he has been drinking. Officer provided assistance, 3:39 a.m. Sept. 13.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue says that neighbor keeps talking to her children and yelling at her. Officer provided assistance, 6:32 p.m. Sept. 13.
Caller on Salsbury Avenue says her husband is drunk and argumentative, nothing physical and no weapons. Officer gave assistance, 6:01 Sept. 15.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue says a person has been playing music loud and has already been asked to stop and has not. Officer unable to assist, 5:44 p.m. Sept. 17.
Caller on Central Avenue says dog barking in neighbor’s yard, 9:58 a.m. Sept. 19.
Caller on Sage Avenue in Cody says dog barking all day and have attempted to contact neighbor with no answer. Was able to hear dog barking in background noise of call, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 19.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue says she is listening to what she says is a domestic dispute between a male and female with three small children at residence. Officer provided assistance, 10:24 p.m. Sept. 19.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue says there is a party going on and she needs it shut down so she can sleep. Officer provided assistance, 11:48 p.m. Sept. 19.
Traffic
Caller on W Yellowstone Avenue says a truck hit the fence behind his location. Officer provided assistance, 11:20 a.m Sept. 13.
Caller on Beck Avenue says he witnessed a vehicle drive into a fence and an electrical pole and then take off, 10:54 a.m. Sept. 16
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says a parked school bus was hit, both drivers on the scene. Officer provided assistance, 1:23 p.m. Sept. 16.
Motor vehicle crash on Shoshone Trail South, Ford F150 vs. caller’s Explorer which was parked on the street, 9:43 a.m. Sept. 17.
Other
Welfare check requested on an older female in all black waving her arms like she’s trying to flag someone down on Yellowstone Avenue. Female was gone upon officer’s arrival, 7:32 a.m. Sept. 13.
Caller on Stampede Avenue is reporting a theft of a fridge, washer and dryer. Officer provided assistance, 4:22 p.m. Sept. 13.
Caller requesting welfare check on a male subject on Yellowstone Avenue male left acute care office against medical advice and does still have an IV in. Officer unable to locate, 6:03 p.m. Sept. 13.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says there is a male that is harassing her at work. Officer provided assistance, 6:08 p.m. Sept. 13.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue says rocks are being thrown at caller’s door. Officer provided assistance, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 13.
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue wants to make report of a bull put down this summer inhumanely, 3:21 p.m. Sept. 14.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue says two males leaving in a white Dodge 2500 with Utah plates left towards town five minutes ago they talked about having warrants. Officer provided assistance, 6:51 p.m. Sept. 14.
Caller on Heart Mountain Street said they caught a juvenile stealing and would like officer to respond and give verbal warning for theft. Officer issued a warning, 12:33 p.m. Sept. 15.
Caller on River View Drive says that she thinks there is a GPS system device in her car she does not remember seeing before. Officer provided assistance, 12:50 a.m. Sept. 17.
A reporting party in the Park County Law Enforcement Center lobby says her husband hit her and pulled her hair on Bleistein Avenue. She left the house and her kids were there with him. He also threatened to harm the children, 6:01 a.m. Sept. 18.
Caller on Cougar Avenue says she is being threatened, officer unable to assist, 7:16 a.m. Sept. 18.
