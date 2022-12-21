CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Jacob Cain Werner; Werner pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated assault, one count of driving while under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving without a license. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. Driving under the influence is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for no more than 6 years, a fine of $750 or both. Driving without a license is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of no more than $750 or both. Werner allegedly committed these offenses on Aug. 28 after Cody Police received a dispatch that someone had threatened the caller with a knife at 31st Street. The caller reported it was Werner and told police he had left the residence, driving without a license. Werner was then pulled over during a traffic stop once police recognized his vehicle, at which point officers learned Werner had no license and had been consuming alcohol. According to the caller, Werner and he had gotten into an argument via text message and the two agreed to meet at the caller’s residence, where Werner allegedly drew his buck knife on the caller. Werner now faces a jury trial.
State v. Christopher A. Spencer; Spencer pleaded not guilty to one count of stalking, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both, and to one count of violating a protection order, which is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for no more than 6 months, a fine of no more than $750 or both. Spencer, a Utah man, was charged with stalking a local Cody woman since 2017 when she lived in Utah. In January of this year, Spencer allegedly showed up to her parents’ home, violating the protection order she had against him. He traveled to Cody to confront the woman about a social media post she had made on Pinterest, the affidavit said. Spencer now faces a jury trial.
State v. Travis William Rednour; Rednour pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated assault and battery, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both, and to one count of interference with emergency calls, a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for no more than 6 months, a fine of no more than $750 or both. Rednour allegedly committed these offenses on Sept. 18 when he battered his girlfriend after she told him she was pregnant. According to the affidavit, the woman reported to the police that Rednour had shoved her, pulled her around by her hair and slapped her across the face. The girlfriend then reported Rednour to the police, telling them she was a victim of domestic violence. Rednour also allegedly prevented his girlfriend from making a call to 911 during the altercation, charging toward her when she tried to unlock her phone. Rednour now faces a jury trial.
State V. Aaron Lee Driesel; Driesel pleaded not guilty to one count of strangulation of a household member, one count of domestic battery and to two counts of possessing a controlled substance. Strangulation is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both while domestic battery is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for no more than 6 months, a fine of no more than $750, or both. Possession of a controlled substance is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for no more than 1 year, a fine of no more than $1,500 or both. Driesel allegedly committed these offenses on May 8, 2021, after the Cody police were dispatched to a report of neighbors who were yelling. When officers arrived at the residence, Driesel allegedly exited the residence shirtless while his girlfriend sat crying in a vehicle in front of the house. According to the affidavit, Driesel shoved his girlfriend and slapped her across the face because she had struck him in the groin. When the girlfriend attempted to leave, Driesel allegedly pinned her to the floor and began choking her from behind. During a search of the residence, police found several marijuana pipes, cannabis wax containers, rolling papers and smoked marijuana joints. Driesel already had four prior convictions of using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, and was on probation at the time of these charges. Driesel now faces a jury trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.