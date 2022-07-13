Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Tran Cuong, $105; Brett Farmer, $115.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Brett Farmer, valid drivers license, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
David Bell, Greenville, S.C., $120; Robert Murray, Riverton, $135; Whitnee Lopez, Worland, $120; Alexia Acock, Lohman, Mo., $103; Jason Wachob, Lovell, $281; Matthew Mesropian, Nampa, Idaho, $145; Raymond Locker, Washington, D.C., $155; Bradley Bean, Morristown, Tenn., $120; Yan Zhang, Warmister, Pa., $120; Brice Allen, Lake Elsinore, Calif., $103; Dennis Jones, Shawnee, Okla., $15; Robert Carvalho, Houston, $65; Darryl Whetter, Church Point, Nova Scotia, $202; Nathaniel Laible, Torrington, $135; William Dowden, Vernal, Utah, $120; Jonathan Cline, Winnisquam, N.H., $125; Kendra Ludtke, Billings, $105; Laura Walker Haley, Monticello, Fla., $115.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Brett Atkinson, Powell, valid drivers license, $150; Brett McCoy, Clark, no passing zone, obey signs, markings, $140.
