Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Easton Moore, $135; Brilee Keeler, $150; Gregory Derry, $97; Shaun Troll, $115.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Sarah Glass, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, jail 60 days, 58 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Patricia Ferguson, failure to stop at stop sign, $140; Nathan Hawk, meeting or passing stopped school bus, $450; McKenzie Killinger, faulty tail lights, $90; Bryan Floyd, failure to signal, $100; Todd Miller, unlawful contact, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $420; Jan Olson, driving with a suspended license, $270; Deanna Urguhart-Smith, possession of controlled substance- plant, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470; Allan Kersting, driving with a suspended license, $450; Jose Garcia, no signal, $100; Tyrel Sorrells, no seat belt, $25; Daniel Hill, driving under the influence of alcohol, invalid driver’s license and failure to drive in a single lane, jail 45 days, 41 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,040; Sierra Lee, driving with a suspended license- 2nd offense, jail 45 days, 38 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $370.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Blake Peters, Cleveland, Ark., $230; Michael Harris, Butler, Pa., $135; David Gunnelson, Cambridge, Wis., $103; Ranjan Raut, Aurora, Colo., $115; Jim Duryee, Polk, Mo., $140; Federico Estevez, Jamaica, N.Y., $165; Brady Stitch, Minneapolis, $135; Jan Garner, Los Angeles, $103; Vanessa Creason, Fellsmere, Fla., $125; Gina Bruce, Roundup, Mont., $135; Yan Xu, Redmond, Wash., $185; William Strait, Millsap, Texas, $155; Anthony Oates, Turlock, Calif., $125; Nick Demas, Thermopolis, $103; Kathryn Brandt, Festus, Mo., $105; Jason Slama, Kalispell, Mont., $160; Alexander Pena-Avila, Denver, $360; Clinton Seger, Billings, $105; Natalie Athalye, Brigham City, Utah, $103; Randall Adams, Worland, $105; Jessica Chiang, Brooklyn, N.Y., $140; Jennifer Lyman, Red Lodge, $130;
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Edward Tobes, Santa Rosa, Calif., expired temporary license, $140; Matthew Heppner, Dallas, possession of controlled substance- plant, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $525; Emmanuel Castillo, Cheyenne, invalid driver’s license, $140; Tanner Perrine, Springfield, Ore., shooting from or across roadways, $250.
