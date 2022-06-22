Dusk is a 1.5-year-old Black domestic shorthair.  She has a birth defect where her eyes are too small BUT that does not slow this sweet girl down and she can still see very well. She loves pets and lounging in the sun. She gets along great with other cats. Ranger is a 2-year-old Black and White Kelpi/Border Collie Mix. He has a lot of energy and needs an active family. He would do best with older children as he doesn’t know his size and he gets very excited. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, (307) 587-5110. (PCAS photos)

