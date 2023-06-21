Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Gary L. Hay, careless driving, crash, $200; Debbie L. Gregory, speeding, $119; Luke Paul Fluder, fine, no liability insurance, crash, $400; Collin James Housden, no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Housden, failure to stop at a stop sign, $110; Gavin Scott Wamhoff, speeding, $203.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Web Godinez, fine, furnishing alcohol to a minor, $600; Luke Paul Fluder, fine, public intoxication, $500; Kristen Morgan, fine, furnishing alcohol to a minor, $600; Chastyn D. Royer, illegal possession of a controlled substance, bench warrant for failure to pay.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Donna Jean Heid, Watertown, Wis., careless driving, crash, $210; Steven E. Elise, Alexandria, Va., speeding, $100; Frank D. Jeffers, Casper, fine, speeding in a school zone, $180; Joana M. Guedes, Orlando, Fla., speeding, $112; Darlene J. Flowers, Powell, speeding, $112; Eric A. Stenzel, New Haven, Mo., speeding, bench warrant for failure to appear.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael Maassen, Aurora, Colo., forfeiture, public intoxication, $510.
