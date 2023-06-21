Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Gary L. Hay, careless driving, crash, $200; Debbie L. Gregory, speeding, $119; Luke Paul Fluder, fine, no liability insurance, crash, $400; Collin James Housden, no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Housden, failure to stop at a stop sign, $110; Gavin Scott Wamhoff, speeding, $203.

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Web Godinez, fine, furnishing alcohol to a minor, $600; Luke Paul Fluder, fine, public intoxication, $500; Kristen Morgan, fine, furnishing alcohol to a minor, $600; Chastyn D. Royer, illegal possession of a controlled substance, bench warrant for failure to pay. 

 

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Donna Jean Heid, Watertown, Wis., careless driving, crash, $210; Steven E. Elise, Alexandria, Va., speeding, $100; Frank D. Jeffers, Casper, fine, speeding in a school zone, $180; Joana M. Guedes, Orlando, Fla., speeding, $112; Darlene J. Flowers, Powell, speeding, $112; Eric A. Stenzel, New Haven, Mo., speeding, bench warrant for failure to appear.

 

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Michael Maassen, Aurora, Colo., forfeiture, public intoxication, $510.

